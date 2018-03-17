Cyan is releasing updated versions of all the Myst games to mark series' 25th anniversary

Myst developer Cyan put out a mysterious teaser related to the 25-year-old series last week, and now it's filled in the details: it's releasing updated versions of all five of the Myst games later this year.

"We managed to finally talk to all the right people and departments and put some funding together to try to make it happen. With agreements in place, we’re happy to announce that we’ll be releasing updated (for Windows 10) versions of all the Myst games later this year," it said on the series' website.

Quite what "updated" means we don't yet know: will they be the same games with remastered visuals? Can we expect new puzzles and areas to explore? No doubt we'll find out more soon.

Cyan didn't reveal a specific release window, but the actual 25th anniversary of the first game is in September, so I'd expect it around then. You'll be able to pick up a new, physical collector's edition too.

If you haven't played Myst, then it's an adventure game series about exploring gorgeous islands, travelling between them using magical books and solving (sometimes obscure) puzzles. It controls like a first-person point-and-click: you grab and move objects in a static scene, and then click on a different area of the screen to move to that location.

A lot of it is about working out who you are and what you're doing, because you're given very little context. The games have multiple endings, too.

It's much loved (with some notable exceptions) and I'm looking forward to seeing what Cyan do with it. The developer has already updated the original game in various guises, including a Masterpiece Edition, so I'd hope that we'll get more than just a visual overhaul here.

Some of the original games are available on Steam and GOG, if you're interested.