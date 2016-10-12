Mutant wolf survival sim The Wild Eight trailer showcases new art and gameplay

The Wild Eight is a co-op survival game with mutated wolves that was announced in February and successfully Kickstarted in May. Work has continued since, and with a release on Steam Early Access now in the offing, publisher HypeTrain Digital has released a trailer showing off some of the changes the game has undergone, including new tiles and improved animal animations.

The Wild Eight is set in the wake of a plane crash in an Alaskan forest that leaves eight people stranded and struggling to survive. Animals and the elements are the obvious dangers, but something more sinister is afoot, too. "Mysterious entities, unseen creatures and objects that definitely don’t belong in this world" threaten the lives of the survivors, and the radio works but their pleas for help go unanswered.

It's playable solo, but only "fully opens up" in co-op mode, according to the description on Steam. And it will be unforgiving, too. "In here is no room for mistakes: if you went hunting but forgot to cut some wood for the fire before nightfall, you’re dead. If you didn’t have time to cook your meat, you might have to eat it raw — and if you don’t have medicine, you’ll surely die from food poisoning. To stay alive, you’ll need to scavenge and craft like a pro."

The Early Access launch date hasn't been confirmed, but while you wait for the switch to be flipped you can take a listen to three tracks from The Wild Eight soundtrack on Soundcloud.