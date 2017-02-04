Mutant Football League returns with playable demo

Digital Dreams Entertainement has launched a Kickstarter campaign for Mutant Football League to help finish off its development. This isn't the first time the murderous, arcade-y football game's been on the crowdfunding platform, though. Back in 2013, Digital Dreams asked for $750,000 but raised less than 20 percent of that asking figure. Now, the developer has returned and asked for a more modest $60,000. It's also giving anyone who backs the project a preview build to try out for themselves.

Mutant Football League is a seven-on-seven, arcade-style football game similar to NFL Blitz, except with teams made up of mutants, monsters, and robots. On top of that, killing your opponents is as viable a strategy as moving the ball down the field.

Kickstarter doesn't charge you until a campaign has been completed, so you can still back out if you try the game and it's not to your liking. However, it seems a bit strange that Digital Dreams wouldn't let you demo the game first before backing the game. Creative director Michael Mendheim even said in the Patreon video that they have "a playable PC demo for you to check out and play ... [and] if you like it, become a backer and score some awesome, exclusive MFL rewards." It's a bit disappointing that you can't just try the game from the get-go.

However, if Mutant Football League plays as good as it looks, then we're in for something special. With five years between us and the last NFL Blitz game, which wasn't amazing, I'm more than ready to jump in and play some arcade football.

At the time of publishing, Mutant Football League has raised about $45,000. Some of the backer rewards include a collectible retro Genesis case, an MFL player statue, the ability to name and design various parts of the game, a copy of the game, and more. You can check out the Kickstarter for yourself here.

Digital Dreams plans to release Mutant Football League on PC this October.