MSI's GE63 is now one of the cheapest RTX 2070 laptops at $1,699

(Image credit: MSI)

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, even after all the recent sales and promotions, here's something you might be interested in. One configuration of MSI's GE63 Raider gaming laptop with an RTX 2070 graphics card is down to $1,699.00 on Amazon, a savings of $300 from the usual price. That makes it one of the cheapest gaming laptops available with both an RTX 2070 and a 9th-generation Intel processor.

This model has a 15.6-inch "IPS-Level" 1080p 144Hz screen, an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card (not the slower Max-Q version, the full laptop 2070), 16GB of RAM, a 256GB NVNMe SSD, and a 1TB hard drive.

Other standout features on this laptop include RGB lighting on the keyboard and display panel, a total of 4 USB 3.0 ports, and a dual-fan design with four exhausts. Nvidia is also throwing in free copies of Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Control.

