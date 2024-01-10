MSI stuck a transparent LED crystal film screen in its new fishbowl case and it looks genuinely impressive in action

If you've got your own booth at CES it makes a whole lot of sense to fill it with some of the brightest, shiniest doo-dads right at the front to tempt passing traffic your way. While some might view this as a cynical attempt to draw attention to products that might not otherwise be worthy of note, you do occasionally get a diamond in the rough, as is the case here with MSI's limited edition MEG Maestro 700L PZ chassis.

It's a good-looking object in its own right, but the addition of a transparent LED crystal film display in that curved window really gives it a wow factor that makes it stand out from the pack. It's big, beautiful and still allows you to see the internal components. And there's something about seeing a display roll itself around that external curve that catches the eye far more effectively than just slapping a screen on a flat surface.

We were shown a demonstration where the output of the display was controlled by a mobile app to show off some visual effects, including a fireplace video (which would make a nice indicator that your system might be overheating) and some swimming fish, for a more zen-like calm.

Words can only do so much however, as it really does have to be seen in motion to get the full effect, as demonstrated below:

While the screen-clad version seems to be a display piece for the show and not necessarily a release product, the case itself will be available soon and has several features worthy of note, including that one-piece curved glass window, space for up to three 360mm radiators, and compatibility with ATX back-connect motherboards like the MSI B650M Project Zero.

That should help keep things nice and tidy, which should be something of a priority if you're going to all the trouble of showing off your components through a huge curvy piece of glass.

Transparent displays seem to have been something of a theme at this year's show, with both Samsung and LG keen to show off some of the most recent advances in the tech, but when it comes to utility the focus is often on commercial use.

Sticking a transparent bendy LED in a PC case window might initially strike as gratuitous, but when it looks this cool in action it's difficult not to ooh and ahh over the sheer novelty of the experience.

Utility? Err, the jury's out. I guess you could display some rolling temperature info, or perhaps some widget feeds for things like weather updates, but honestly I reckon this is just for the spectacle of the thing, and a spectacle it makes indeed.

MSI says the MEG Maestro 700L PZ chassis sans display will be available soon, but I reckon it's missing a trick if it doesn't release at least a few special editions with the monitor built in, if it's even feasible to produce.

It'd likely end up being very expensive, both to manufacture and to purchase, but I reckon there are enough PC builders out there that revel in exotic case designs to justify a production run, if only for the sheer luxury and outrageous aesthetics of the object itself.

