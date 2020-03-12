MSI extends some PC product warranties in response to coronavirus

MSI announced it is offering a free two-month warranty extension to customers who own an eligible product with a warranty that was going to expire this month. The extension is in response to the global coronavirus health emergency, according to the manufacturer.

"The coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic has taken the world by surprise with its infectiousness," MSI said. "Due to this outbreak, life has been disrupted in many parts of the world, and fresh cases and tragic deaths are being reported with every passing day.

"MSI remains committed to our mission of putting our customers first. In light of the health concerns surrounding coronavirus across the globe, we want to ensure that our valued customers don’t have to worry about anything other than their health and safety."

It's not clear to what extent the coronavirus has impacted customer support operations at MSI. Nevertheless, the two-month warranty extension could be beneficial if someone owns a defective product that is almost out of its warranty period. It's limited in scope (maybe other companies will follow suit), but if you'd rather avoid the public than drop off a package at a shipping center, this buys you some time.

There are some notable caveats. For one, graphics cards are not included. The extended warranty applies to desktop PCs, motherboards, all-in-one computers, PC cabinets and cases, and monitors (all models).

You must also be enrolled in the MSI Rewards Program. It's free to join, but still a step that needs to be taken.

Eligible products are those with warranties that are set to expire this month. And finally, this applies to customers who live in South Korea, Italy, Germany, France, Japan, Spain, USA, Switzerland, Singapore, UK, Hong Kong, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Australia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, Belgium, or Canada.

MSI says China is not included because customers living in China are already part of an extended warranty program.