Random guy on Twitter asks Marvel star Simu Liu about a Sleeping Dogs movie, Simu Liu says he's working on it

It's rare, but occasionally a bit of videogame or movie news breaks not with a well-manicured trailer or a press release emailed to a media outlet. Like, sometimes a gamer will just ask a movie star a direct question on Twitter and the movie star honestly answers. Rarely. Very rarely. But it happens.

Like today, when a guy on Twitter asked the star of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu, if a Sleeping Dogs movie is happening, and got an actual affirmative response.

As reported by Newsweek, it started when influencer rinothebouncer posted a clip of 2012 action game Sleeping Dogs, after which another Twitter user named Zengames44 expressed an interest in a videogame sequel, speculating that if a Sleeping Dogs movie were to get made, it would help raise interest in a new game.

Zengames44 then tagged Simu Liu, essentially asking him to make it happen. "Are you Wei [Shen]?"

"Working with the rights holders to bring Sleeping Dogs to the big screen!" Liu replied. Well, that was easy. Why don't we just directly ask movie stars everything? All credit to Zengames44 for just reaching out.

(Image credit: Twitter)

This is potentially good news for Sleeping Dogs fans—a movie adaptation has been in the works for a while, set to star Donnie Yen, but Yen revealed recently to Polygon that the film was officially a no-go. Hopefully, Liu will have more luck, and by the looks of things, it's been a dream of his for quite a while. In a reddit AMA in 2021, Liu was asked which game adaptation he'd most want to star in, and he said: "Sleeping Dogs was pretty lit."

When asked for comment, PC Gamer's Mollie Taylor said "Holy shit Sleeping Dogs movie???? That would be sick." (Please note the four question marks indicating Mollie's interest level.) PC Gamer's Joshua Wolens said "i would kill and die for Sleeping Dogs," adding, "every so often i awake in a cold sweat from black dreams about the cancelled Sleeping Dogs sequel set in the Pearl River Delta."

So I think you can say PC Gamer is interested in both the movie and a videogame sequel. If we learn any more details (perhaps from tweeting directly at Simu Liu) we'll update this article.