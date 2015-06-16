Popular

Mother Russia Bleeds trailer shows side-scrolling violence

By

Mother Russia Bleeds - Screen 1

Devolver received their very own indie montage last night, on stage at Sony's E3 press conference. In addition to Eitr, Crossing Souls and Ronin, they also featured the side-scrolling beat-'em-up Mother Russia Bleeds. The latter has been further spotlighted in a new trailer. Let its violence and harsh synthwave go into your eyes and ears.

If we can say one thing for sure, it's that Devolver is a publisher that enjoys a well-drawn pixel interpretation of a human being's innards.

As should be obvious, Mother Russia Bleeds is a co-op brawler set in an alternate USSR. It lets you play with three friends, each pummelling a variety of enemies into a fine soupy paste. It'll feature challenge and versus modes, and is due out next year.

Phil Savage

