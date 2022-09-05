Modders behind epic Dino Grimlock PC case are going even bigger for 2022

Audio player loading…

Customisation is key when it comes to PC gaming and that goes doubly hard for cases. Once all the hardware is sorted, it's time to find something glorious to jam it all into. Now this can of course be something nice and sleek, with low profile and excellent cooling - In fact, we have a tonne of suggestions for cases like that (opens in new tab). Or you could just make a dinosaur.

Last year we were left agape looking at the creations out of the Case Mod World Series. People from all over the world came together to compete with their amazing case designs including things like a sneaker PC case, and also the most ridiculous and bad ass Dino Grimlock mode you've ever seen. Quite possibly the only one you've ever seen, too.

The Grimlock case from last year was made by Ed Mod Craft and it's a spiky badass metal monstrosity in all the best ways. It's incredibly metal, and also was made with the 4 R's (reuse, reduce, recycle, and refuse) in mind. Sustainably sick, and they're doing it again.

Now Ed Mod Craft is working on a God of Aorus themed (opens in new tab) case for the Cooler Master Case Mod World series 2022. With a name like that we can assume that the Gigabyte brand might be offering a level of inspiration to the piece, and it looks like these modders are set to make something godlike indeed.

The concept shows a somewhat chibified proportion of a metal clad winged figure, complete with bird like cowl. It's very cool, but based on the picture alone you'd be hard pressed to see it as a case, rather it looks like sweet toy or action figure. Just what we expect from the folks behind a hardcore metal dinobot.

Things get even crazier when you see some of the other progress images that are being shown off. The metal skeleton structure for the piece appears to be mostly in place, and it looks huge. This is certainly no mini-ITX build (opens in new tab) going on. Rather, eyeballing it this unit looks easily over a metre tall, maybe closer to 1.5 or taller. It's going to be a huge metal beast and I can't wait to see how it turns out,

If this tickled your creativity nerves, you can also enter the Case Mod World series for 2022. There are several categories such as best tower mod, best scratch build, and best use of reusable materials. Each have their own prize pools and rules, so head on over to the official website to check it out.