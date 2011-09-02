MLG Raleigh 2011 tournament matches now free to watch on demand

If you missed last weekend's live stream of the MLG Raleigh pro gaming tournaments then we've got some good news. MLG's new video player provides access to on-demand streams of all the key games from last weekend's contests. Simply head over to the Major League Gaming TV page and select the tournament you want to watch from the selection across the top. Here's your chance to watch some of the best StarCraft 2 and League of Legends teams in the world fight for glory, cash prizes, and your entertainment.