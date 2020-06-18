Minecraft's Nether update finally has a release date

Minecraft's long-promised Nether update is finally upon us: it'll roll out on June 23 for both the Windows 10 and Java versions of the game. It's going to be a big one: the famously drab underground is set to look a whole lot more pretty and menacing, with new biomes like Soulsand Valley and Netherwart Forest, and some new friends (or foes) in the form of Piglins.

Aside from these highlights, you can look forward to new blocks and items too, which should please those among us (myself) who tend to stick to creative. The soundtrack is composed by Lena Raine of Celeste, and you can listen to it right now, right here.

Of course, you might have dipped into the Nether update already via last snapshot that went live in February. There's a nice spread of new enemies to contend with and challenges to overcome, including the Hoglins: they look like hogs, basically, and they want to kill you, of course.

A broad overview of the Nether update is here.