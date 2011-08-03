Minecon first details; Mojang's Minecraft Convention takes place Nov 18th-19th in Las Vegas

The first details of Minecon, the Minecraft convention, have been released to PC Gamer. The event will take place on November 18th-19th and will coincide with the launch of Minecraft's full release.

"For me, MineCon is about celebrating the full release of Minecraft," said Notch via email. "I'm really looking forward to getting up on stage and pushing the button to upload the final build." Read on for more details.

The convention will be held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The registration site will launch next week with tickets available to purchase and complete details of what the event will offer. We're expecting a lot of block-shaped amusements. For those keen to attend, keep an eye on Notch's Twitter account for the announcement. Tickets are bound to go fast.

Notch also re-iterated that the launch of the game doesn't mean the end of development. "We'll just go back home and keep working on Minecraft directly after MineCon, but it does represent a huge milestone where the game finally leaves beta, something we'd never been able to do without our fans, so it feels natural to celebrate it with them."

Wait, also, Tim also spoke to Notch at this year's E3, a video of which is embedded below. I guess we cover Minecraft a lot.

[bcvideo id="985850006001"]