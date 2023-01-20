Midnight Suns' Deadpool trailer has vampires, wizardly cosmetics, and an imminent release date

Audio player loading…

2K has blessed us with more information about Marvel's Midnight Suns' upcoming Deadpool content, in the form of a trailer showing off the new hero, new abilities, new enemies, and endless, endless wisecracks. Midnight Suns' The Good, the Bad, and the Undead DLC will release on January 26, and looks like it'll focus on Deadpool's attempts to deal with a cabal of undead bad guys, while most of the other heroes shake their heads at him disapprovingly.

2K and Firaxis are billing Deadpool as an "in-your-face damage dealer" who brings 10 unique hero abilities to the table. You'll also get the opportunity to install a Deadpool-themed food truck in the Abbey, dress the man himself up as a kind of golden wizard thing (among a bunch of other new cosmetics), and, of course, befriend him on your between-mission downtime. I've gotta say, as someone who doesn't know much about Deadpool, all of this is very confusing to me.

It's the first of four planned DLCs for Midnight Suns (opens in new tab). After Deadpool joins the roster, we'll eventually see Venom, X-Men's Storm, and good old Dr. Michael Morbius—of morbin' (opens in new tab) fame—added to the team in their own DLCs. I have to imagine getting Spider-Man and Venom to have coffee together is gonna be a tough proposition, but anything's possible.

We're looking forward to seeing what Midnight Suns can do with some new heroes around here. In our Marvel's Midnight Suns review (opens in new tab), Jeremy Peel scored the superhero friendship-sim an enviable 88%, with particular praise for its "frequently searching, endearingly silly" hero-bonding scenes in the Abbey. As the hero roster beefs up, I can only imagine those scenes are going to get more wonderfully absurd. Who wouldn't want to picnic with Venom?