Marvel's Midnight Suns is getting Deadpool, Venom, and more as DLC

In a post on 2K's official website, the publisher revealed that Firaxis will be adding four superheroes as post-launch DLC to Midnight Suns (opens in new tab). Deadpool, Venom, Morbius, and Storm will each have additional story content, base upgrades, and cosmetic skins.

The first DLC, featuring Mr. Pool, is set to release in "early 2023," not too long after Midnight Suns' December 2 release date. His inclusion was pretty heavily foreshadowed by a Deadpool-themed takeover of the Midnight Suns Twitter account. Or maybe that was the real Deadpool? These guys always hire social media managers when they get famous.

According to 2K's announcement, Venom is already a boss in Midnight Suns' campaign. We can probably expect some good patter between him and his fellow Midnight Sun and sworn enemy, Spider-Man. Hopefully things don't get too awkward at the Abbey though.

Presumably Dr. Michael Morbius, the Living Vampire was already in the works for Midnight Suns before his feature film's curious fall, rise, and fall again. Like with Spidey and Venom, I'd expect some good, Baldur's Gate-y adversarial banter between Mr. Morb and Blade, a noted vampire hunter.

Storm is curiously enough only the second X-Men character revealed for the roster after Wolverine. We're starting to tap out my limited comics knowledge here, but I will say that her powers are cool and I think Halle Berry did a good job with the character 20 years ago.