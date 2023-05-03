Microsoft promises 'tons of gameplay' in June 11 Starfield deep-dive

Microsoft has announced (opens in new tab) that the next Xbox Games Showcase will begin at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on June 11, and will be followed immediately by the much-anticipated Starfield Direct, "a deep-dive into Bethesda Game Studios’ highly anticipated sci-fi RPG."

It is true that we already knew that the Xbox livestream and Starfield Direct were set for June 11: Microsoft said so back in March, when it announced the currently-still-holding September 6 release date (opens in new tab). Microsoft and Bethesda had previously opted to exclude Starfield from a January 6 Developer Direct livestream, saying it wanted to do a standalone show (opens in new tab) "to dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive" into it.

Spoiler Alert: we'll be talking about games Tune into the Xbox Games Showcase followed by Starfield Direct on Sunday, June 11 @ 10am PT: https://t.co/3mhkAsswII | #Starfield #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/4uFHPmqLyKMay 3, 2023 See more

What we did not have, until now, is the timing. An exact kickoff time for Starfield Direct (which is no doubt the priority for some viewers) wasn't announced, which isn't terribly surprising given that it's basically one continuous show anyway.

It sounds like this will be a pretty big deal for eager Starfield followers: Microsoft said the stream "will invite you inside Bethesda Game Studios to learn much, much more about Starfield, with tons of new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information."

Here's where you can watch:

YouTube.com/Xbox (opens in new tab)

Twitch.tv/Xbox (opens in new tab)

Twitch.tv/XboxASL (opens in new tab)

Facebook.com/Xbox (opens in new tab)

And if you're not sure what 10 am PT works out to in your local time zone, here's a very useful converter (opens in new tab) to help nail it down.

Microsoft also confirmed today that a follow-up Xbox Games Showcase Extended stream will run on June 13, also beginning at 10 am PT/1 pm ET, and that online and in-person FanFest events are returning this year as well—more information on those, including registration links, is up at xbox.com (opens in new tab).

And don't forget, June 11 will also see the return of the PC Gaming Show (opens in new tab), which will see the return of Sean "Day9" Plott as host of the showcase dedicated to our particular platform of choice. The PC Gaming Show will follow Starfield Direct—an exact start time will be announced soon.