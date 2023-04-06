The PC Gaming Show will return on June 11

A 2023 edition of the PC Gaming Show will broadcast on Twitch and other video platforms on Sunday, June 11. The PC Gaming Show will follow the Xbox Games Showcase and Xbox's planned Starfield Direct presentation.

We're hard at work assembling this year's show, which is coming together nicely. Host Sean "Day[9]" Plott will return as host and ring leader of the showcase. Look for more details about the games that'll be featured in the show in the coming months on PC Gamer. A broadcast time for the PC Gaming Show will be shared at a later date.

When we launched the PC Gaming Show way back in 2015, it was a response to how underrepresented the platform was at E3. Our noble hobby was in the midst of a golden age, but it didn't have a seat at gaming's biggest table. Now that E3 has gone off to live in that big, never-ending gaming convention in the sky, we're carrying on under the wider umbrella of mid-year showcase events, along with our sister show, GamesRadar's Future Games Show .

Streamers: if you'd like to be a partnered streamer for this year's PC Gaming Show, please fill out this short form (opens in new tab). We'll provide you with a press kit, visual assets for your stream, and information to help you get the most out of the PC Gaming Show as a content and co-streaming opportunity.

For all sponsorship inquiries, contact melissa.makhmaltchi@futurenet.com .