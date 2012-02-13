Max Payne 3 screenshots cause collateral damage

Cool guys don't look at explosions, or the pedestrians who happen to get caught up in them. "I'm a successful main character in a major action franchise. What of it?" says the expression on Max Payne's face. They were just going to their nearest internet cafe to look at screenshots of you, Max. They just wanted to see their favourite action hero not looking at explosions, now it is they who are not looking at explosions, because they are dead. YOU MONSTER.

Still it's nice to see Payne's back in his leather trench coat, shirt and tie combo. That's Classic Max chic. He's joined by his two other styles, Grizzly Commander Riker chic and Breaking Bad chic, in the new screenshots below.