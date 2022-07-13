Make your content look its best with these Prime Day deals on streaming gear

So, you're finally going to start streaming, huh? With all the Amazon Prime Day deals (opens in new tab), now is the time to scoop up some streaming gear without paying full price. Spending a few hundred bucks can complete or upgrade your current livestreaming setup, or at least give you the foundation to finally go live.

From webcams to green screens, Amazon has loads of decent streaming and podcasting gear on sale for Prime Day. Figuring out where to start can be overwhelming considering the sheer number of products to sift through, so I plucked out some of my favorite webcams, mics, and other gear you'll need for a successful stream.

For simplicity, I stuck with the best USB webcams (opens in new tab) that output at 1080p and are dead easy to connect to your PC. Another thing you'll need is a quality streaming mic (opens in new tab). I found some entry-level and prosumer options with stellar sound quality. These are USB devices, too, so you don't have to deal with audio interfaces.

I also tracked down other on-sale products like capture cards and green screens, which aren't crucial for your stream but are what I consider 'nice to haves' for your stream.

Below are some of the best streaming gear deals for Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Logitech StreamCam | 1080p | 60fps | $169.99 $96 at Amazon (save $74) (opens in new tab)

A great-looking, versatile webcam that's easy to use with features designed for content creators. The only problem is the webcam only connects via USB-C, which is a bummer if you have an older PC.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kiyo Pro | 1080p |60fps | $199.99 $101.99 at Amazon (save $58) (opens in new tab)

This excellent low-light webcam is the lowest price it's been in a while. The auto-focus is a little finicky but super helpful if you stream from a room with poor lighting.

(opens in new tab) HyperX QuadCast S | 4 Polar patterns |16-bit 48kHz | 20–20,000Hz | $159.99 $112.99 at Amazon (save $58) (opens in new tab)

This flashy mic is great for a streamer who wants to add some personality to their desk. The RGB is impressive, making the QuadCast S stand out from other mics. It also sounds good to boot.

(opens in new tab) Razer Seiren Mini | Cardoid polar pattern |24-bit 96kHz | 70–20,000Hz | $49.99 $33.24 at Amazon (save $16.75) (opens in new tab)

This itty bitty microphone is one of my favorite budget mics ever. For less than $50, you can have a great-sounding mic that travels well so long as you don't lose out on some features like a mute button.

(opens in new tab) EVGA XR1 Lite Capture Card| 1080p @ 60fps| 4K @ 60fps passthrough | $99.99 $59.99 at Newegg (save $40) (opens in new tab)

This entry-level capture card is at an all-time low for Prime Day and great for streaming from a console. It's a little handle device, and at $60, it's an excellent deal.



(opens in new tab) Elgato HD60 S+ Capture Card| 4K @ 60fps| $179.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

The wildly popular and easy-to-use game capture card is on sale, perfect if you’re looking for a great way to capture game footage off consoles.



(opens in new tab) Elgato Stream Deck| 15 Keys| $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

Think of these as mini versions of the switchers you’d see in a live TV control room. At the touch of a button, you can start/end your stream, switch to different cameras, and drop graphics and sound effects into your broadcast.

