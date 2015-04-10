Popular

Magicka: Wizard Wars will launch on April 28

By

1

This free-to-play wizard brawler is available now on Early Access, but the full game will be hitting Steam proper on April 28. The release will come with new maps, a new game mode called Soul Harvest, and a host of new features, some of which will be available in the Early Access version on April 14.

A new progression system is being implemented, as well as the ability to try spells before you buy them. The in-game economy is also being revamped. “We developers owe a huge debt of gratitude to our community for participating in our Early Access campaign," says game director David Nisshagen. "Now, we can't wait to actually release Magicka: Wizard Wars to the masses!”

Andy Kelly

Andy lost countless hours of his youth to PC games, and now he loses countless hours of his adult life to them. He loves RPGs, horror, immersive sims, anything set in space, and games that try something different.
See comments