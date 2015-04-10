Magicka: Wizard Wars will launch on April 28

This free-to-play wizard brawler is available now on Early Access, but the full game will be hitting Steam proper on April 28. The release will come with new maps, a new game mode called Soul Harvest, and a host of new features, some of which will be available in the Early Access version on April 14.

A new progression system is being implemented, as well as the ability to try spells before you buy them. The in-game economy is also being revamped. “We developers owe a huge debt of gratitude to our community for participating in our Early Access campaign," says game director David Nisshagen. "Now, we can't wait to actually release Magicka: Wizard Wars to the masses!”