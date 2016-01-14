Popular

Lovely Planet sequel gets a name and teaser

Lovely Planet Arcade

In an effort to be mildly confusing, the sequel to 2014's Lovely Planet (one of my favorite games of that year) will be called Lovely Planet Arcade. But it's not the same game repackaged as a downloadable Xbox 360 game, which is sort of what it sounds like—it's truly a new game.

Back in October, we learned that creator Vidhvat Madan is ditching the y-axis in the sequel for a new style of hyper-precise speedrunning, and that's reinforced by today's press release: no looking up or down. Also new are mirror and fast mode modifiers—as if Lovely Planet wasn't hard enough—and something about collecting evidence to "uncover the mysteries of the Arcade." But the y-axis change is the really interesting choice.

Lovely Planet Arcade will be playable at PAX South at the end of this month, and out on Steam in the summer. Until then, we have the strange, loud teaser above to enjoy.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has been writing about and editing writing about games for over 10 years. When he's not organizing his inbox, you can find him attempting to aerial in Rocket League, playing medic in Battlefield 1, or spending hours in RPG character creation screens instead of actually playing them.
