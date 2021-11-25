Looking for an RTX 3070? This one comes with the rest of a gaming PC for $1,560

Once again, there are no Black Friday graphics card deals to speak of, but you can still get a new GPU if you don't mind that it's packaged inside the rest of a gaming PC. This Lenovo Legion is a good option at $1,560, which is $280 off its list price.

For that price, you get a very desirable RTX 3070 slotted into a tower with an eight-core Intel Core i7 11700 processor (good performance but runs hot), an ample 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, which you'll probably want to supplement with a second external or internal drive for your backups and archives.

It's a good price for a good PC. A similar RTX 3070 build with a more efficient, overclockable AMD CPU is $1,749.99 on Newegg. It's got a nicer case (the Legion logo is a bit ugly if you ask me) and one of Asus's fancy motherboards, and it's also a good deal, but the $189.99 price difference could go toward a monitor or nice keyboard, if it helped your budget.

$1,839.99 Legion Tower 5i | Core i7 11700 | Nvidia RTX 3070 | 32 GB RAM | 1 TB SSD | $1,839.99 $1,559.99 at Lenovo (save $280)

The case is plain, but the guts are good: An RTX 3070 is one of the best graphics cards you can get today, and the 11th gen eight-core Intel CPU will beat any recommended specs you're likely to see for for some time.

In his guide to buying a gaming PC this Black Friday, Alan sets the maximum you want to spend on an RTX 2070 build at $1,700, which this desktop falls well under. If you want to see your other options, check out that guide or browse more Black Friday gaming PC deals here.