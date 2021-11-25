Popular

Looking for an RTX 3070? This one comes with the rest of a gaming PC for $1,560

The packaging material for this RTX 3070 includes a Core i7 11700, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Once again, there are no Black Friday graphics card deals to speak of, but you can still get a new GPU if you don't mind that it's packaged inside the rest of a gaming PC. This Lenovo Legion is a good option at $1,560, which is $280 off its list price.

For that price, you get a very desirable RTX 3070 slotted into a tower with an eight-core Intel Core i7 11700 processor (good performance but runs hot), an ample 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, which you'll probably want to supplement with a second external or internal drive for your backups and archives.

It's a good price for a good PC. A similar RTX 3070 build with a more efficient, overclockable AMD CPU is $1,749.99 on Newegg. It's got a nicer case (the Legion logo is a bit ugly if you ask me) and one of Asus's fancy motherboards, and it's also a good deal, but the $189.99 price difference could go toward a monitor or nice keyboard, if it helped your budget.

In his guide to buying a gaming PC this Black Friday, Alan sets the maximum you want to spend on an RTX 2070 build at $1,700, which this desktop falls well under. If you want to see your other options, check out that guide or browse more Black Friday gaming PC deals here.

Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 1,200 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
