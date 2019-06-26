Logitech's G633 Artemis Spectrum headset is just $50 right now

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Logitech G633 gaming headset is getting a bit old at this point, as it was originally released in late 2015. Despite its age, it's still a great option if you want tons of features and you don't mind the cables. The headset has now dropped to $49.99 on Amazon, a decent drop from the usual price of $80-110.

The G633 has 7.1 Dolby and DTS surround sound, customizable RGB lighting (yes, RGB lights on a headset), a hybrid mesh covering on the earcups, programmable buttons, and an adjustable boom mic. If you play console games occasionally, the headset supports PS4 and Xbox One in addition to PC.

The headset does rely on a wired connection, but it offers multiple source audio mixing, so you can listen to music from your phone while playing a game on your PC. In our review, we wrote, "If you have the cash to spend, then the surround features, sound quality, and build of this headset makes it worth the money."

There's a chance that we might see better discounts among the Amazon Prime Day PC deals, but if you need to get a headset now, this isn't a bad option at all.

