Logitech's G203 Prodigy mouse is just $21 right now

If you don't need anything special from a gaming mouse, or if you're looking for a backup mouse, this deal might interest you. Logitech's G203 Prodigy wired mouse is currently $20.99 from Amazon and Best Buy, $19 off the original MSRP and about $5 below the usual price.

The G203 Prodigy features RGB lighting (what PC accessory would be complete without that?), six programmable buttons, and an LED sensor with a maximum sensitivity of 6,000 dpi. It's also wired—no fancy proprietary wireless tech here.

There's not much else to say about this mouse, except that it has accumulated over 1,000 Amazon reviews and nearly 400 Best Buy ratings since its initial release in 2017, and on both sites it still has over 4.5/5 stars. If all you need is a basic mouse, there's no sense in waiting until Black Friday. But you could still get other great accessories then.