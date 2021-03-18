Logitech's excellent G502 Hero mouse is only $40 right now

Logitech makes some of the best gaming mice around, with dozens of models to choose from at many different price brackets. One of the company's best mice is the G502 Hero, an upgraded model of the popular G402, and right now it's on sale for $39.99 at multiple retailers. That's $10 off MSRP—not a huge discount, but $10 is $10.

The namesake for the G502 Hero is the built-in 'Hero' 16,000 DPI sensor, which provides super-accurate tracking no matter what sensitivity you like. You also get a total of 11 programmable buttons (including the main left/right buttons), five 3.6g weights, a dual-mode hyper-fast scroll wheel, and of course, RGB lighting. The lights and buttons can be modified using Logitech's desktop software, and most of the settings can be saved to the mouse's own internal memory.

We gave the Logitech G502 hero an 82% in our review, thanks to its incredible performance, easy glide, and fantastic scroll wheel. However, we did note that the extra buttons are easy to press by accident.

