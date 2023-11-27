These are our picks for the hottest Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals still live today

Cyber Monday deals (Image credit: Lenovo | MSI | Asus) Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. Quick links

2. Gaming laptops

3. Live updates

Another year, another Cyber Monday. You know what means? Lots of deals on gaming laptops, with hundreds of dollars hacked off list prices. The only problem is that there are so many offers still around, it can be hard to see what's a great Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal and what will grate, if you buy it.

Fortunately, we love our gaming PC tech here, as well as a good bargain. So we're constantly hunting out the best gaming laptop deals, wherever they may be. We also know exactly what to look for.

For gaming, you really want a current-gen GPU—an Nvidia RTX 40-series card will have the performance and features to tackled pretty much all of the latest games. Older models with RTX 30-series GPUs are still kicking around, and many are still worthy, but we don't recommend paying too much for these.

Make sure you aim for newer CPUs, as many of these have more cores and higher clock speeds than previous models. But having said that, older CPUs paired with a latest GPU will still be pretty good, as the graphics chip is more is more important for most games.

We'll carry on curating the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals all the way through.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best laptop deals we've found at the moment, and further down the page, our never-resting bots keep track of even more offers for you. If we spot anything worth your money, we'll update this page, so make sure you sure it in your Cyber Monday bookmark folder, to stay up-to-date with the best prices!

CYBER MONDAY GAMING LAPTOP DEALS

Steam Deck (original) | 64GB SSD | $349 at Steam

Okay, it's not a laptop, and the Steam Deck may have had an OLED refresh but the original version is still pretty much the archetype of what a mobile PC gaming device should be. It's just as powerful as the most recent model so all those Steam Deck compatible games should run well, and while the 64GB storage is rather small, SSD upgrades like the Sabrent 2230 512GB are at a great price for a straightforward upgrade. It's the OG PC gaming handheld, and it demands respect.

Asus ROG Ally | AMD Z1 Extreme | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 7-inch 1080p | 120Hz | $699.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

The most powerful version of once of the best PC gaming handhelds just got hit with the deal stick. The Asus Ally surprised us at launch with its relatively low price (for a premium Asus product). Now it's even cheaper. Has the time come for you to get in on some handheld gaming action? Price check: Amazon $720

Gigabyte G5 | Core i7 12650H | RTX 4060 | 8GB DDR5-4800 | 512GB SSD | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | $1,099.99 $749.99 at Newegg (save $350)

This is a lot of laptop for not very much money. To start with, you're getting a 10-core, 16-thread CPU that will easily cope with pretty much any game you throw at it. There's an RTX 4060 Mobile graphics chip too, that supports DLSS upscaling and frame generation. The main caveats here are that storage is a bit disappointing, so you'll probably want to upgrade it at some point with a large SSD, and 8GB of RAM isn't enough for gaming these days. However, with 16GB of RAM available for under $30 this shouldn't be too much of an issue to upgrade. For portable gaming and school work, though, this Gigabyte G5 laptop will keep you and your wallet happy. Price check: Best Buy $1099.99 (16GB version) | Amazon $1,149 (16GB version)

Lenovo Legion 5 | RTX 4060 | AMD Ryzen 7 7735H | 16GB DDR5 | 512GB SSD | 15-inch | 2160 x 1350 | 165Hz | $999.99 $869.99 at Walmart (save $130)

We've become big fans of Lenovo laptops here at PC Gamer this generation, and this particular budget machine is ticking a lot of boxes. For an RTX 4060 laptop it has to be under $1,000, and you also get a better than average screen, though I'm a little confused over Walmart's listing of it as 2160 x 1350 when Lenovo itself claims a 1440p panel. That 512GB SSD, however, is disappointing, even in a budget laptop, but is a cheap and easy issue to fix if it becomes annoying down the line. Price check: Amazon $1,224.99 | Newegg $969.99

Asus TUF F15 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i7 12700H | 15-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB SSD | $1,399.99 $979.99 at Best Buy (save $420)

The sub $1,000 RTX 4070 laptop is back! The TUF range of laptops from Asus is its more value-oriented range, but they're still solid machines and when they're this price, with this level of spec, they're hard to ignore. This is the cheapest I've seen an RTX 4070 laptop on sale for, and your only real compromise is the last-gen CPU and memory combo... which isn't much of a compromise for a gaming laptop. Price check: Amazon $1,228.90

MSI Katana 15 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i7 13620H | 15-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR5-4000 | 1TB SSD | $1,379.99 $1,199 at Newegg (save $179)

It doesn't have the highest possible spec for an RTX 4070 GPU at 105W. But this is still a pretty appealing overall package for the money. It also sports the latest 13th Gen Intel CPUs, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD and 16GB of RAM. A solid proposition for the money, then. Price check: Amazon $1,199.99

MSI Katana 17 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i7 13620H | 17.3-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 32GB DDR5-4000 | 1TB SSD | $1,399 $1,199 at Newegg (save $200)

The bigger 17-inch sibling to the Katana 15, you get a larger screen plus an upgrade to 32GB of RAM for exactly the same price, with a cracking RTX 4070/i7 combo just like its little brother. Not bad. OK, not everyone wants a 17-inch lump. But if you do prefer a bigger portable rig, this is quite the deal. Price check: Amazon $1,649.99

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 | Nvidia RTX 4060 | AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS | 14-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy (save $400)

If you don't want a hulking gaming laptop, let me introduce the Zephyrus 14 (see our review): a 14-incher that can game without busting your bank balance or your shoulder when lugging it around—no-nonsense specs in a delightful package. This is the latest version with the RTX 40-series GPUs; this is a very smart package, though not the most affordable RTX 4060 machine by any stretch, it is still a good deal for this delightful little laptop. Price check: Newegg $1,764.99

Acer Predator Helios 16 | GeForce RTX 4070 | Core i7 13700HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz IPS | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB SSD | $1,899.99 $1,299.99 at B&H Photo (save $5600)

We're big fans of the latest Acer Predator laptop (read our review of the RTX 4080 version) and this RTX 4070 machine has got a lot about it, too. The Core i7 13700HX CPU is ostensibly an eight-core chip with E-core benefits. That means you get 16 full power processing threads, and a further eight cores to take it up to a total of 24 threads. For a $1,400 laptop that's pretty tasty. It's also sporting some speedy DDR5 memory, a full 1TB SSD and a 500nit IPS display with a 2560 x 1600 native resolution. Sadly, it's not the Mini-LED version in the top Helios 16 models, but it's still a bright, colorful screen. Price check: Amazon $1,499.99 | Newegg $1,499.99

Alienware x14 R2 | 14-inch | QHD+ 165Hz | RTX 4060 |Core i7 13620H | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB | $1,899.99 $1,399.99 at Alienware (save $500)

The world's thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop they say. It's certainly far cheaper than Razer's 14-inch Blade, with comes in $600 higher with the same GPU. A very slick little machine for portable gaming action.

Asus TUF A17 | Nvidia RTX 4070 | AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS | 17.3-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,799.99 $1,399.99 at Newegg (save $400)

If you're after a large-screen laptop for school with a little Triple-A gaming on the side, the TUF A17 will certainly deliver. It's only a 1080p panel, which is a bit of a shame, but its RTX 4070 will run pretty much everything at that resolution. It also has an 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen CPU that sports the 780M integrated graphics. That's the same as in all the latest handhelds so it can give decent gaming performance on the go and should offer more gaming battery life than running on the RTX 4070 when away from a plug socket.

MSI Pulse 15 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i9 13900H | 32GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | 1440p | 165Hz | $1,899 $1,599 at Newegg (save $300)

It's not a huge saving but this laptop offers a higher-spec CPU, bigger screen, and more RAM than most you'll find cheaper with an RTX 4070. If you're after a laptop that can deliver for work, creative pursuits, and gaming, this will be a better fit for it.



Price check: Walmart $1,599 | Amazon $1,599

MSI Vector | RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 12900HX | 16GB DDR5-4800 | 1TB SSD | 1200p | 144Hz | $2,099 $1,599 at Newegg (save $500)

This is the most affordable RTX 4080-based gaming laptop I've found, possibly at any time this year. It's not some hobbled GPU implementation either, using a 175W design of the graphics card to give you the full gaming performance. It's certainly not the most beautiful laptop you will see, nor the slimmest (though that helps keep it cool), and I'd rather a higher refresh rate panel and a bit more RAM, but it's a great price for an otherwise high-spec gaming machine. Price check: Amazon $2,091.05

Acer Predator Helios 16 | GeForce RTX 4080 | Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz IPS | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB SSD | $2,499.99 $1,799.99 at B&H Photo (save $700)

This is the best Acer gaming laptop we've ever tested (check out our review) and we love this 16-inch form factor. The screen in this $1,800 version doesn't seem to be the same gorgeous Mini-LED panel, but it's still a fast 240Hz IPS display. You also get that RTX 4080 mobile GPU, which is able to keep pace with most RTX 4090 laptops, as well as a surfeit of memory and Intel CPU cores. This is monster of a machine that will deliver on anything you throw at it, from games to serious rendering. Price check: Newegg $2,399 | Amazon $2,349.99

Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti | AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX | 14-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $3,499.99 $1,799.99 at Razer (save $1,600)

This is last year's model with the bigger chin and RTX 30 graphics. But the latest Razer 14 with an RTX 4060, which is comfortably slower than the RTX 3080 Ti in this model, goes for $2,399. So, if you're feeling Razer's smallest gaming laptop, this deal is. definitely worth considering. Price check: Amazon $1,799.99 (out of stock)

Razer Blade 17 | Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti | Intel Core i7 12800H | 17.3-inch | 1440p | 240Hz | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $3,199 $1,999.99 at B&H Photo (save $1,200)

It's a last-gen model, and it's still not cheap by normal laptop standards. But you'd have paid over $3,000 for this laptop a year ago. So, if you're in the market for a big Razer, this is a very nice deal. The RTX 3080 Ti is likewise still a very decent mobile GPU. Price check: Amazon $3,109.99

Alienware m16 | Core i9 13900HX | RTX 4080 | 16-inch | 16GB DDR5-4800 | 1TB SSD | 240Hz | 2560 x 1600 | $2,699.99 $2,099.99 at Best Buy (save $600)

Alienware laptops are often pricey versus the competition, though we can be thankful they're not quite as premium as a Razer device. Right now you can shave some money off this m16 with an RTX 4080 and one of Intel's top mobile chips, which also has an awesome screen for gaming on it at 240Hz, QHD+. It might not be the cheapest RTX 4080 laptop, but it's a good deal on a high-end Alienware laptop right now.

Razer Blade 14 | 14-inch | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 9 7940HS | 1600p | 240Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $2,699.99 $2,299.99 at Amazon (save $400)

I'm a huge fan of the Blade 14. If I could afford one, this would be the only gaming laptop I would buy. The form factor is great, the screen bright and responsive, and the GPU a good mix of performance and efficient enough to deal with the constraints of the slim brushed aluminium chassis. But it's also more than twice the price of the cheapest RTX 4070 machine you can buy right now, which means you've got to want this laptop because otherwise it just doesn't make any sense. Price check: Razer $2,399.99