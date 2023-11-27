I'm tracking all the best Cyber Monday SSD deals live right now, join me in my palace of storage dreams

Cyber Monday deals (Image credit: Future) Jump straight to the deals you want...

Hello. Are you looking for the absolute best Cyber Monday deals on SSDs? Do you wish you could be taken on a curated journey through all the best discounts, live as they come in, by a PC Gamer hardware writer who's dedicated himself to the task?

I mean, those are some very specific wishes. But by golly do I have you covered! Today I'm going to be finding and updating this page, very much live, with every single great SSD deal I spot as Cyber Monday goes on. It's going to be a smorgasboard, nay, a cornucopia of deals on all things solid state storage, and I'm going to be doing my absolute best to keep you ahead of the curve.

I'm going to be crunching my way through the deals, from super cheap 1TB NVMe drives all the way up to 4TB monsters, and let me tell you, there are some very good deals ready and waiting on this very page . So if you want huge amounts of very fast storage at the best price available, you're in the right place.

A quick note before we start: as far as size is concerned, 1TB is the least amount of storage you want when shopping around for an SSD. It might be tempting to go with something smaller because the price is right, but you'd be surprised how fast a 256GB and 512GB can fill up after installing a handful of games. Aim for 1TB and above and you'll make sure you have a good amount of storage space available for now and the future.

So without further ado, let's get going shall we?

Team T-FORCE CARDEA Z44L | 1TB | M.2 2280 | PCIe 4.0 | 3,500MB/s read | 3,000MB/s write | $59.99 $43.99 at Newegg (save $16)

You're not getting blistering read/write speeds here, just lots of storage for very little money. For a PCIe 4.0 drive, the data rates aren't great but it does mean the SSD won't get very hot, which is ideal for laptops or compact PCs. Price check: $43.99 Walmart

WD Black SN770 | 500GB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,150MB/s read | 4,900MB/s write | $60.99 $44.99 at Best Buy (save $16)

This PCIe Gen 4 drive is an excellent buy, though we've seen it cheaper, even very recently. It can get a little warm, but with the cash you're saving, you can always grab a heatsink to help. Otherwise, any good motherboard or case cooling suits the job well. Price check: $68.71 Walmart

Solidigm P41 Plus | 1TB | M.2 2280 | PCIe 4.0 | 4,125MB/s read | 2,950MB/s write | $64.99 $47.99 at Amazon (save $17)

Solidigm is a brand name of SK Hynix, a company that directly makes memory chips for SSDs. Here you've got a drive that has a faster read rate than the Team model, but a slightly slower write speed. The former should help PCs boot a little quicker so the extra $6 is worth it.

Nextorage Japan | 1TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7300MB/s Read | 6000 MBs write | $149.99 $54.99 at Newegg (save $95)

Nextorage may be a relatively new name in the world of NMVe SSDs, but don't be fooled by appearances. This drive sports a Phison E18 controller, the very same used in a number of high-performance SSDs and the 1TB version represents excellent price/performance value here. Check out our review for more.

Sabrent Rocket 2230 | 512GB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000MB/s read | 3,700MB/s writes | $59.99 at Amazon

This compact 2230 form factor 512GB drive is a great middle-ground for Steam Deck upgrades. Add the price of this and the $399 64GB Deck together, and you still save $160.01 over buying the top tier Deck. That's with well-improved read/write speeds, too. Price check: $74.99 Newegg

WD_BLACK COD Black Ops SN850 | 1TB | M.2 2280 | PCIe 4.0 | 7,000MB/s read | 5,300MB/s write | $69.99 $59.99 at Walmart (save $10)

This WD_Black SN850 has excellent read speeds and decent write performance from an established brand with great reliability. Plus this one's Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War branded, so if that's your thing then there's plenty of room here to handle the game and all its future updates.

Solidigm P44 Pro | 1TB | M.2 2280 | PCIe 4.0 | 7,000MB/s read | 6,500MB/s write | $91.99 $59.99 at Newegg (save $32)

It's another Solidigm drive but this one is blisteringly quick. The Nextorage offer is clearly cheaper but if you want the absolute best write performance, for less than $60, this the one to get. Price check: $85.79 Amazon

Lexar NM790 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400MB/s read | 6,500MB/s write | $69.99 $64.99 at Amazon (save $5)

This is the 1TB version of one of our favorite SSD drives, and it stacks up very nicely against the competition with its excellent read/write speeds, great power efficiency and solid reliability. Read our Lexar NM790 (4TB) review for more.

Crucial P3 Plus| 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 3.0 | 3,500MB/s read | 3,000MB/s write | $99.99 $67.99 at Best Buy (save $32)

If the Crucial P3 Plus is a deal at just under $100, this non-Plus is a steal. It has the same Phison controller and the same QLC NAND chips. It's just this drive runs at PCIe 3.0 speeds, not 4.0. You're not going to feel that most of the time because the two share similar random access performance.

WD Black SN850X | 1TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6,300MB/s write | $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $50.00)

This is our favorite SSD for gaming right now, but much like the SN770 on this list, it was cheaper a week ago. Stick around for a couple weeks and it'll likely drop in price again. But unlike the cheaper SN770, the SN850X encapsulates the best PCIe 4.0 offers in terms of performance (check out our review). That makes it a great fit for a boot drive with space to spare for your game library, and at this price, we're happy to pay the premium for its higher speed. Price check: $79.99 Best Buy | $79.99 Newegg

Sabrent Rocket 2230 | 1TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 4,750MB/s read | 4,300MB/s write | $89.99 at Amazon

This is a very high-capacity version of our favorite 2230 form factor NVMe SSD for the Steam Deck. While you are paying a premium for handheld compatibility, pairing this with the cheap Steam Deck would save you cash over the top capacity Deck and net you double the storage space. Price check: Newegg $109.99

Crucial P3 Plus| 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000MB/s read | 4,200MB/s write | $189.99 $98.99 at Amazon (save $91)

This Crucial P3 Plus isn't the fastest PCIe 4.0 drive out there but you're getting a decent amount of storage for the money. Most of the time the speed deficit isn't an issue whereas space on the drive often is. Price check: Best Buy $98.99 | Walmart $104.49

Nextorage Japan | 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7300 MB/s Read | 6900 MB/s Write | $249.99 $99.99 at Newegg (save $150)

For just a couple of dollars over the admittedly excellent Silicon Power Xs70, you can have the equally outstanding Nextorage 2TB. Except this one comes with a quality heatsink. It's designed to ensure it doesn't overheat in a PS5. But that just means it's a decent heatsink that's passed some proper testing. Perfect if your motherboard's M.2 cooling doesn't come as standard, is inadequate or if you've just lost the heat spreader. Price check: Amazon $99.99

Silicon Power XS70 | 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7300 MB/s Read | 6800 MB/s Write | $124.99 $109.97 at Amazon (save $19)

The XS70 was going cheaper last month, but we've seen it pop back up in price recently. I'd perhaps wait a bit longer to see if the price dips again before picking one up. It packs rather a large bang for your buck with its fast read and write times, at least. While the software side of things may be a little lacking, we were impressed with the overall performance and value proposition of this drive. Read our review here.

Lexar NM790 | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400MB/s read | 6,500MB/s write | $124.99 $109.99 at Amazon (save $15)

Lexar has put together a superb SSD in the NM790, and the best bit is it's surprisingly cheap. Thanks to high layer NAND and a low-power controller, you can get tons of storage here on an energy-efficient and great performing drive for not much cash. Often much less cash than the competition, even. Read our Lexar NM790 (4TB) review for more.

Silicon Power UD90 2230 | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000 MB/s read | 3,200 MB/s write | Steam Deck + ROG Ally compatible | $199.99 $159.97 at Amazon (save $40.02)

This Silicon Power drive isn't the fastest compact SSD you can stick in your Steam Deck, but it is the cheapest 2TB drive you'll be able to find for your wee handheld gaming PC. And it will also be a little quicker than the stock drive the Deck ships with, too.

Lexar NM790 | 4TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400MB/s read | 6,400MB/s write | $229.99 $186.95 at Amazon (save $43.04)

This has swiftly proven itself one of the best ways to stuff 4TB inside your gaming PC. You can read up why in my Lexar NM790 review we published very recently, but the short version is it's as fast as the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives yet rather cheap, and comes with a nifty heatsink to keep things cool.