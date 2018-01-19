LG launches a 27-inch 4K monitor with HDR and Freesync support

LG is expanding its monitor line with a new 27-inch model (27UK650-W) featuring an IPS panel with a 4K resolution (3840x2160) and FreeSync support. It also supports HDR10 content, though it doesn't appear to be DisplayHDR certified.

VESA only recently introduced its DisplayHDR program, which offers three levels of HDR certification—DisplayHDR 400, DisplayHDR 600, and DisplayHDR 1000. The numbers correspond to peak brightness levels, though each category contains other criteria as well.

The tech specs section on LG's product page for its new monitor is currently blank, though according to Guru3D, the 27-inch display has a rated 350 nits brightness. That's not bad overall, though as it pertains to HDR, it's 50 nits below the DisplayHDR 400 standard, and a long ways off from DisplayHDR 1000.

It also has a typical 1,000:1 contrast ratio and 5,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, 5ms response time, and 178-degree viewing angles.

IPS panels generally offer better color reproduction than less expensive TN panels. In this case, the 27UK650-W boasts 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color spectrum, making it suitable for graphics designers (at least on paper).

The cabinet that the IPS panel sits in has thin bezels on the sides and top. Users can also make height, pivot, and tilt adjustments. There don't appear to be any USB ports on this one. What you do get are two HDMI inputs and a DisplayPort.

LG lists the 27UK650-W at $550. B&H Photo has it available to preorder at that price, with expected availability in early February. Not bad for a 4K HDR display.