You can find Marble from the moment you set foot in your world in Lego Fortnite , but you need an upgraded pickaxe in order to mine it. This resource is used to make a Stone Breaker, which in turn can be used to make Marble Slabs among other things.

Much like Knotroot , you need to venture into caves to locate this resource, and in this guide, I'll show you what you need to look out for to find it. You won't waste resources upgrading your pickaxe either, as you'll need it if you want to get Cut Amber too. Without further ado, here's how to get marble in Lego Fortnite.

Lego Fortnite Marble location

Marble is found inside grasslands caves, and it's pretty easy to spot as it looks, well, like Marble. The white stone has black veins running through it and is often found in clusters stuck to the surfaces of cave walls. Make sure to watch out for attacks by sneaky skeletons while you're otherwise distracted.

If you attempt to mine it with your regular pickaxe, you're going to run into trouble as nothing will happen.. Instead, you first need to upgrade your workbench to Uncommon level and craft an Uncommon Pickaxe.

Here's what you need to make one:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Knotroot is found inside caves and chopped down with an Uncommon Axe. You can turn it into rods using a Lumber Mill. Three Bones: These are dropped by skeletons which you can find inside caves or wandering the grasslands after dark.

Once you have your shiny new pickaxe, head to the nearest cave and start mining. If you're playing solo, it's not a bad idea to bring a villager along as backup. At the very least, they can help you fight off any skeletons that will inevitably show up once you get to work mining your marble.