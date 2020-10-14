The 5 best Prime Day gaming laptop deals still in stock

If you're a little late to Amazon Prime Day, and the coinciding sale festivities from most major technology retailers across the web, you may fear you've missed all the best deals. Well I'm here to tell you that's not the case, and there are plenty of cracking gaming laptops for you to sink your claws into.

We're in the final stretch of Prime Day, so just be warned that many of these gaming laptop deals may not stick around forever. Once they're gone, they're gone... until Black Friday, probably. Demand is high—2020 has been a weird year—so we wouldn't be all that surprised if some of the better laptops going didn't make another appearance this year.

If you're in the market for school, work, or a bathtub gaming rig (don't do that), take a look at the best laptop deals from Prime Day 2020 below. We've also got the best Prime Day SSD deals, Prime Day joystick deals, and Prime Day monitor deals available for your perusal, too.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced | RTX 2070 Super | $2,599.99 $1,999.99 at Amazon This is the best gaming laptop you can buy right now, and with $500 off, that's a great price. This version rocks a blazing fast 300Hz display and comes with an 8-core/ 16-thread CPU at its heart. This deal ends later today. 23% off.View Deal

Alienware m15 R2 gaming laptop | RTX 2070 Max-Q | $2,529.99 $1,549.99 at Dell

Packing an Nvidia RTX 2070 and six-core Intel Core i7 9750H CPU, the Alienware m15 R2 delivers a helluva lot in a sleek package. It also comes sporting 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 240Hz screen, so you needn't worry about your PC turning sluggish any time soon. Dell points out that availability is limited, so act fast. 39% off.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y740 | GTX 1660 Ti | $1,719.99 $1,169.99 at Newegg

Now back in stock, this more powerful Lenovo laptop has 32% off, and with 16GB RAM and a 1TB HDD to complement the Core i7 and GTX 1660 Ti combo that's been packed in here, no wonder it's going so fast. 32% off.View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 | GTX 1650 Ti | $1,149 $899 at Microsoft.com For a little more than the IdeaPad you can pick up the GTX 1650 Ti, which has faster GDDR6 memory. The Legion5 also comes with a 6-core/12-thread CPU and a 512GB SSD. 22% off.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G | GTX 1660 Ti | $1,299 $899 at Newegg

A great chassis combined with the top-end GTX 16-series GPU makes for quite the happy gamer. You also get a 512GB SSD, an Intel Core i5 9300H CPU, and 8GB of DDR4—with space for another stick of RAM down the line. 31% off.View Deal

If you're prepared to wait a couple of weeks, we cannot understate the value of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 15.6-inch AMD Ryzen/GTX 2060 gaming laptop below from Best Buy. It's not technically in stock anymore, so we felt a little bit bad for mentioning it at all, but it's not one of the promised five and it is still available to purchase at its amazing deal price.

Look at it this way, we'd feel even worse if we didn't at least mention it.

You'll have to wait until October 21 for stock to arrive, but for the price of GTX 1660 Ti laptop above you get a great AMD Ryzen processor and an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU. A savage combination for mobile gaming.