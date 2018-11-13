Intel Extreme Masters will bring pro CS:GO back to Sydney in 2019

Intel Extreme Masters will return to Sydney in 2019 for the third year running, bringing world class Counter-Strike: GO play to the city's Qudos Bank Arena. Sixteen teams will compete for a US$250,000 prize pool, with winners working towards attendance at the Intel Grand Slam.

Nathan Lawrence was in attendance at last year's event, and it's safe to say that professional Counter-Strike doesn't get much bigger and more lavish in Australia. Over 7,500 folk were in attendance last year, while 13.5 million people viewed from home.

The proceedings take place May 3-5 next year, but you can get in early for tickets: they go on sale this Friday, November 16. Prices range $39 for a day, through to $139 for the whole weekend. There are also Weekend Premium and Global Elite tickets for $239 and $1,199 respectively.

Check out a trailer below: