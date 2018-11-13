Popular

Intel Extreme Masters will bring pro CS:GO back to Sydney in 2019

The third IEM will hit Qudos Bank Arena in May.

Intel Extreme Masters will return to Sydney in 2019 for the third year running, bringing world class Counter-Strike: GO play to the city's Qudos Bank Arena. Sixteen teams will compete for a US$250,000 prize pool, with winners working towards attendance at the Intel Grand Slam.

Nathan Lawrence was in attendance at last year's event, and it's safe to say that professional Counter-Strike doesn't get much bigger and more lavish in Australia. Over 7,500 folk were in attendance last year, while 13.5 million people viewed from home. 

The proceedings take place May 3-5 next year, but you can get in early for tickets: they go on sale this Friday, November 16. Prices range $39 for a day, through to $139 for the whole weekend. There are also Weekend Premium and Global Elite tickets for $239 and $1,199 respectively.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
