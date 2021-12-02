Popular

Here's when Icarus unlocks in your time zone

By

Survival game Icarus is getting ready to blast off on Steam. Here's when you'll be able to play it.

Icarus explorers standing on planet near space pod
(Image credit: RocketWerkz)

It's almost time to hunt, build, survive, and gather precious exotic resources on a hostile alien world. Survival game Icarus releases on December 3 after several months of beta weekends. Icarus, from studio RocketWerkz (founded by Dean Hall of DayZ fame) is a session-based survival game and can be played solo or with up to 8 players. It's launching simultaneously across the world, so there's no need to mess with your Steam region settings.

Here's exactly when you can play Icarus.

Icarus release times

Icarus is set to release on December 3. If you've preordered it, it can be preloaded on Steam right now. Here are the release times across different regions on December 3 (and December 4 in some areas).

  • Los Angeles: 2 pm PST
  • New York: 5 pm EST
  • London: 10 pm GMT/UTC
  • New Zealand: 11 am NZT (December 4)

If your time zone isn't listed above, here's a handy time zone converter that'll tell you exactly when Icarus will be available on your PC.

This is the first chapter of Icarus, called First Cohort, and will include some new content not seen in the beta weekends leading up to launch. There will be 35 missions to play, and it'll be the first time we've seen the forest outpost map, a persistent zone to build a permanent home in. If you're curious to learn more, here's everything we know about Icarus.

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
See comments