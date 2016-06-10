iBuyPower makes fashion statement with new Element PC

If it's a fancy or elegant looking PC you're after, iBuyPower might not be the first system builder that comes to mind. It sits somewhere between a bulk OEM and boutique builders like Maingear and Digital Storm, though iBuyPower may be trying to change that perception with its new Element PC.

The Element represents iBuyPower's "next step forward" in high-end, customizable PC design, along with its "commitment to function as well as fashion." New heights, in other words.

To give the Element its high brow look, the case pairs tempered glass side and front panels with a sturdy steel frame. The requisite bling comes in the form of "Smart Lighting" technology, which is essentially LED lighting that you can customize with different colors and effects.

There are three baseline configurations to choose from. The least expensive starts at $889 and includes an AMD FX-6300 processor, MSI 970A SLI Krait Edition motherboard, 8GB of DDR3-1866 memory, Radeon R9 380 graphics cards, 1TB hard drive, and Windows 10 Home.

The middle tier setup starts at $1,379 and bumps things up to an Intel Core i7-6700K processor, MSI Z170A SLI Plus motherboard, 8GB of DDR4-2800 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 graphics card, also with a 1TB HDD and Windows 10.

At the top end starting at $1,709, iBuyPower upgrades the CPU to an Intel Core i7-5820K, swaps the graphics card for a GeForce GTX 1080, and adds a 256GB SSD to the storage equation.

All of these setups are configurable with iBuyPower offering a bevy of upgrade options. If you wanted to, you could break the bank by decking this thing out with a Core i7-6950X processor, 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, dual GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards, and so forth. Those options alone, along with a 1,000W power supply, jacked the price up to a little over $4,900.

In any event, the Element is available to configure and purchase now.