The HyperX Cloud Pro gaming headset is 38% off for Prime Day

HyperX makes some of the best gaming headsets around, and right now one of the company's best models is on sale. As part of the Amazon Prime Day PC deals, you can get the HyperX Cloud Pro headset for just $50—a 38% price drop from the original MSRP and what appears to be the lowest Amazon price ever for this headset. That's an absolute bargain, and it's also superb value for money. As a result, this isn't a bad shout at all if you want something a little more intimate and immersive than the best computer speakers.

One of a long line of great gaming headsets, the HyperX Cloud Pro is built with a durable aluminium frame that could very possibly survive a nuclear strike or at least a drop from on high. More importantly, it features a detachable noise-cancelling microphone, memory-foam ear cushions, 53mm drivers for full-sounding audio, and in-line volume and microphone controls. If you play console games occasionally (we won't judge you too harshly, don't worry), you might enjoy the Cloud Pro's Xbox One and PS4 compatibility as well.

Thanks to that detachable mic, you can also use the Cloud Pro for things other than gaming. After all, listening to music on your morning commute can look a bit odd when there's a dirty great microphone hanging off your cans. Equally—and because HyperX are such a reliable, well-known name in the industry—you can be sure that you're getting great value for money here.

