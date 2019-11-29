Hurry, this Alienware gaming PC deal gets you an RTX 2080 desktop for only $1,450, while stocks last

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the things

Dell has had some killer deals on its Alienware line of pre-built desktops for Black Friday, and it's not done yet. This latest Alienware gaming PC deal gets you an RTX 2080 spec build, marked down to a cheaper price than what you could create your own for. Right now you can get this Alienware Aurora gaming desktop for $1,449.99, $655 off the original list price. At the time of this writing, this deal as already been 76 percent claimed, so time is limited.

Inside is an 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8700, and while not unlocked, Dell says it can still get up to 4.6Ghz with Intel's Turbo Boost. The processor is nicely complimented with an RTX 2080 8GB GDDR6, which you can overclock if you want to get the most out of your games. Also included is 16GB dual channel HyperX Fury DDR4 2933MHz RAM, a modest 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD with a 1TB 7200RPM SATA HDD reserve. The motherboard is enabled with 802.11ac wi-fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

To add a cherry on top, this PC purchase also includes a 3-month free trial of Xbox Game Pass for PC, and a 30-day trial of Microsoft Office.

Dell also has a few similarly configured desktops too, for slightly more or less than the one above:

Alienware Aurora gaming desktop | i7-9700K | RTX 2080 Super | $1,899.99 (save $605)

For just a bit more than that, get the same processor with an RTX 2080 Super and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. This model doesn't come with back-up storage, but you can always add in a another SATA SSD later or upgrade the primary storage.View Deal

