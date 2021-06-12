How to watch the Gearbox E3 2021 stream

This year, there's only one question on our minds when approaching the Gearbox E3 showcase today. Has Randy Pitchford packed away the DIY magic kit for good? It starts at 2 pm PT/10 pm BST, and we're expecting a whole lotta Borderlands out of Gearbox, from a peek at that movie to more of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. But with a history of publishing weird and colourful games, the star of this weekend's show could hit us from out of nowhere.

Just leave the pack of cards in the hotel room, eh Randy?

When and how to watch the Gearbox E3 Showcase

Gearbox Software's E3 show kicks off at 2 pm PT/10 pm BST ( click here to convert to your timezone) on Saturday, June 12th. You can catch the event live on the official E3 Twitch stream.

Yup, more Borderlands.

The Borderlands developer is, shockingly, probably going to deliver more Borderlands this weekend. Gearbox has already spilled the beans on its rumoured Borderlands spin-off, which we now know is a Tiny Tina standalone deal, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It looks like a follow-up to her D&D-inspired DLC for Borderlands 2, so you can expect to mow down wizards and dragons and undead with your ridiculous guns.

Any new events or DLC drops coming to Borderlands 3 will likely also be announced on Saturday. If we're lucky, we may even see our first tease of Eli Roth's Borderlands movie .

Gearbox Publishing

Beyond Borderlands, Saturday's showcase should also give us an update on what's happening with Gearbox's publishing wing. The big one here is Homeworld 3 , following up Gearbox's work on the Homeworld Remastered Collection and ground-based spin-off Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak with a brand new spacefaring sequel.

Since its announcement in 2019, we've seen a whole 30 seconds of Homeworld 3. Let's hope Saturday gives us a little more.