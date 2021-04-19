Here's 28 seconds of Homeworld 3, two years after the game was announced

It's been almost two years since Gearbox announced Homeworld 3, a follow-up to one of the greatest RTS games of all time. We've seen very little of the game since, but last week the publisher revealed a very short glimpse at the spacefaring sequel.

Spotted by Kotaku, the 28-second clip seems to coincide with a Fig update. We see a brand new ship, the Railgun Frigate, as it charges up and punches a massive hole in another craft, destroying it utterly.

It's not much, but it is the first we've seen of Homeworld 3 proper since its reveal back in 2019. We've seen plenty of gorgeous concept art since, but very little of the game itself. Beyond just this glimpse, the Fig update does also provide a deep dive into the design and role of the Railgun frigate, including this delightful snippet on the ship's visuals from concept artist David T. Cheong:

"At the end of the day, this is an RTS game, so unit-functions need to be legible. To achieve this, we tap into the spirit of ship-as-weapon established in previous Homeworld games by slapping a giant f*ck-off gun onto the thing."

That said, there's still not much we can gleam from this one ship. Homeworld 3 is set to come out at the end of 2022. That's a long time to wait—but considering the high bar left by the original Homeworld, I'm willing to give this long-overdue follow-up all the time it needs.