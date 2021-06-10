Tiny Tina's Wonderlands isn't the Borderlands spin-off you think it is

The rumor is true: Gearbox confirmed during today's Summer Game Fest Kickoff livestream that it is working on a Borderlands spinoff "full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry" called Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. But it's probably not quite what you're expecting.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a fully standalone game, with a campaign supporting co-op play for up to four players and "repeatable end-game content." Players will create and customize their own unique multiclass characters, and then embark upon a quest "across a chaotic fantasy world" to stop the evil Dragon Lord, encountering characters like a lute-wielding Bardbarian and the Fairy Punchfather as they go.

Ashly Burch will return to voice Tiny Tina, while Andy Samberg will portray Captain Valentine, Wanda Sykes will play a rules-obsessed robot named Frette, and Will Arnett will step into the role of the Dragon Lord.

"Wonderlands is a culmination of over a decade of on-and-off development at Gearbox Software towards a role-playing shooter set in a fantasy universe," Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford said. "For me, bringing actual Borderlands guns to fight dragons, skeletons, goblins, and more in an original fantasy world imagined by the galaxy's deadliest 13-year-old, Tiny Tina, as a new, full-featured triple-A videogame is a dream come true."

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is expected to be out in early 2022, and will be available on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. For now, you can find out more at playwonderlands.com.