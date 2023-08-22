How to watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom livestream

By Tyler Colp
published

Watch reveals and announcements for over 50 games this week.

From our friends at GamesRadar+, the Future Games Show at Gamescom returns tomorrow with a bunch of games to show off, including Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, Tiny Glade, and Star Trucker.

Hosted by Troy Baker (The Last of Us) and Erika Ishii (Apex Legends), the show will include "eight world premieres," a VR showcase, and a segment dedicated to games that will have demos you can play after the show.

The Future Games Show at Gamescom starts on August 23, and here's how you can watch it live:

How to watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom

You can watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom on Twitch, YouTube, Steam, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, or GamesRadar. Here's when it starts in different timezones: 

  • 11 am PDT (Los Angeles)
  • 2 pm EDT (New York)
  • 7 pm BST (London)
  • 8 pm CEST (Berlin)
  • 4am, August 23 AEST (Sydney)

The Future Games Show will run for one hour and 30 minutes. 

What games will appear at the Future Games Show at Gamescom? 

Over 50 games will appear at the Future Games Show, a handful of which have been announced in advance:

  • Parcel Corps
  • Helskate
  • RoboCop: Rogue City
  • Star Trucker
  • The Gap
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
  • Tiny Glade
  • Ad Infinitum
  • Warframe
