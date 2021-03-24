How to watch the Future Games Show 2021

Our friends over at GamesRadar+ are back with the first Future Games Show of 2021, and they've got Resident Evil 3 Remake's Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira to help show off tons of new games.

Tune in tomorrow, March 24, to see Nicole Tompkins and Jeff Schine showcase over 40 games from 30 different developers and publishers like SEGA, Team 17, EA and more. Expect a bundle of world premieres, gameplay trailers, and developer interviews, plus a pre-show hosted by Stephanie Panisello, the voice of Claire Redfield in Resident Evil 2.

If you're a streamer, you can get involved with the Future Games Show. GamesRadar+ is looking for excellent co-streamers, no matter your audience size, to host the stream. They've put together a great guide to find out how to help them co-stream and apply to become a co-streaming partner.

You can watch the Future Games Show on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and the GamesRadar website. The show kicks off at 2:45 pm PDT / 5:45 pm EDT / 9:45 pm GMT, so set your alarms and get ready to see some great games.