Hotline Miami release date announced, it's coming to get you in two weeks

The hotly anticipated Hotline Miami has finally been given a release date: October 23rd, or exactly two weeks from now. The scuzzy, neon, eighties-set bloodbath will set you back a modest £6.99 on release day, but if you pre-order from GetGames , GOG , or Steam you'll save an additional 70p. In the eighties, that would have bought you a small house.

If you need any convincing, or you've somehow forgotten to be excited, make sure to read our preview of the game. It contains lines like "You smear the contents of a man's brain across the floor with a crowbar, then turn and kick another man's head into a wall until it pops." You can see similar smearage in the announcement trailer below.