The Honkai: Star Rail Ministry of Education quiz is part of a daily mission called On the Doorsteps of Science that you can complete on Jarilo-VI. In the quest, you need to solve a series of riddles and puzzles for some representatives from Belobog's ministry of education in order to help a scholar in Hotel Goethe get his thesis approved.

Usually, if you weren't a fan of puzzles it'd be the kind of quest you could ignore, but since it's a daily that counts towards your training goals, giving you Trailblaze EXP (opens in new tab) and Stellar Jade (opens in new tab), it's a little frustrating to find yourself stumped for the correct answer. Here, I'll walk you through all of the Ministry of Education quiz answers so far.

All Honkai: Star Rail Ministry of Education quiz answers

The questions are asked by Manya just outside the Neverwinter Workshop (Image credit: miHoYo)

As of writing this, there are three parts to the On the Doorsteps of Science mission over which it poses four questions. Here they are plus the answers in the order that the mission presents them.

Question one : Which are there more of: prime numbers or natural numbers?

Answer: Both are the same

Question two: The Limesteins have a large parking lot filled with 42 cars. One day, a thief stole wheels from several cars. Now, several cars have only three wheels left. While appraising damages, the insurer bent down and counted a total of 154 wheels across the lot. How many cars had their wheels stolen.

Answer: 14

Question three: 58 is First Snow, and First Snow is 0. 39 is Summershade Bamboo, and Summershade Bamboo is 14. 99 is Ball Peony, and Ball Peony is 8. 27 is Sunflower, and Sunflower is 4. How much does First Snow, Summershade Bamboo, Ball Peony, and Sunflower added together make?

Answer: 162

Question four: The Limesteins’ wheel thief was apprehended, with the guards taking in three suspects: Jack, Chris, and Eric. The three argued, with Jack blurting: “Chris is the one who stole the wheels!” The quick-witted Gepard quickly found the culprit. To test his aide, Gepard said cryptically without revealing the thief: “How strange. Of the three, only the thief did not lie.” Who was the thief that stole the Limesteins’ wheels?

Answer: Eric

Since this is a daily mission, not all of these questions will be posed at once. It's also likely that more questions will be added over the coming week. I'll be sure to update this with the other answers when the missions appear.