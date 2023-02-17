How to find the Solved by the Bell treasure in Hogwarts Legacy

The Hogwarts Legacy Solved by the Bell quest is one of the harder treasure maps in the game to puzzle out. It's not that the map is hard to find, or that the location of the treasure is difficult to establish; it's because it requires you to play a very specific melody with an assortment of bells, using a less-than-clear diagram.

If you're puzzling out Hogwarts' other secrets, you might want to know how to solve the mystery of the clock tower, or that torch puzzle on the viaduct bridge. But for now, here's where to find the Musical Map you need to start the Solved by the Bell quest, and the exact order you need to play the bells in to get your well-deserved treasure.

Where to find the Musical Map

The quest begins in the far south of the map

You can find the Musical Map in the Henrietta's Hideaway dungeon

You can begin the Solved by the Bell quest by finding the Musical Map hidden in the Henrietta's Hideaway dungeon in the far south of the map. The quest marker appears on your map in the south of Manor Cape, so simply head there and enter the dungeon. The first puzzle you'll have to solve involves placing spell cubes on platforms.

The first cube is already on the right, so just cast Glacius on it, while the second cube can be found by lighting the torch in front of the statue on the left. Move the cube to its pedestal and cast a fire spell on it to open the door. Now, you have to fight through a load of dark wizards and ashwinders to get to the map.

In the second big room where you fight some wizards, head over to the right-hand wall. It'll open up to reveal a hidden room with the map on a bench inside. The map directs you to Clagmar Castle in the centre of the Clagmar Coast region.

How to complete the Solved by the Bell puzzle

Play the bells in this order

The Treasure-Seeker's Longcoat is your reward

To solve the Musical Map, you need to head to Clagmar Castle to the east of the dungeon where you found the map. These ruins are inhabited by some tough dark wizards, but you can ignore them and fly to the south-west part of the ruins, where you'll spy some rows of bells, and a raised wooden platform just in front of them. The map contains a melody you have to play using these bells, and you can see that the bars in between them correspond to the same bars on the note diagram. The correct order to shoot the bells is in the screenshot above.

An even simpler method is, when counting from the lowest bell to the highest (1-9) this is order you need to play them in:

2, 5, 7, 6, 5, 9, 8, 6

If you play them right you should recognise the theme straight away as it rings out in full. Soon after, the treasure chest appears, and you can open it to receive the very snazzy Treasure-Seeker's Longcoat.