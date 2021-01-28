Where to find hidden bunkers in Fortnite

Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 is here and players have a new chance to earn a ton of free XP to boost their battle pass. New quests have been added to the lineup, including the usual assortment of collect-a-thons and elimination counts. There are quite a few offbeat ones this week that will test your scavenger hunt abilities, including one quest to find a hidden bunker on the Fortnite map.

There are three total hidden bunkers you can find, and they're seriously well camouflaged. I've done the dirty work of combing the map for them so you don't have to. Read on for the full guide.

Hidden bunker locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are three locations with hidden bunkers on Fortnite's map, and two of them are significantly easier to access than the third.

Hidden bunker 1: East side of the map, near a small campsite overlooking the ocean. Find the campsite and go just a dozen yards south to find two trees and a large bush. Destroy the bush to reveal the hidden bunker.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Hidden bunker 2: North side of the map. You'll remember this small island is home to the Unremarkable Shack. Well, the even more unremarkable shack on the south end of this island contains a hidden bunker below it. Just destroy the rocks blocking it from view.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Hidden bunker 3: This is the harder one to find. Head to the stubby peninsula northwest of Slurpy Swamp. You'll see the Stonehenge-like rock formation. Jump off into the water and head about 100 yards out. You'll see the hidden bunker in the water beneath you. You might have to dive a few times to see it, though.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You only need to find one hidden bunker to trigger the completion of this quest, so pick whichever one makes sense on your next match.

If you're trying to complete all week 9 challenges, we also have a guide for where to find the crashed plane's black box. Our Fortnite hub has even more guides and news.

