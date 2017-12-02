Here's what's new in Cuphead's latest update

A new update for Cuphead has addressed a myriad of issues plaguing the retro platformer, including the inexplicable controller disconnection/reconnection error.

"We've been hard at work over the last couple of months squashing bugs, fixing exploits, and even doing a little bit of gameplay balance tuning," states the update post. "Thank you all for your patience, kindness, and support. We wouldn't be here without you."

Here, check out the full patch notes below:

Fixed various freezes caused by controller disconnection/reconnection

Fixed infinite controller rumble bug

Fixed various freezes and soft-locks and crashes

Improvements to saving and loading

No longer possible to create a Mugman army

Fixed rapid-weapon-swap damage glitch

Slight charge weapon damage reduction

Charge weapon charge is now maintained during parry

Now possible to unequip secondary weapon, Super, and Charm from equipment menu (Press "Y" to unequip)

Mr. Chimes no longer gets stuck or goes off-screen

King Dice’s Start Over square will now only trigger once per attempt

Player 2 now appears in the King Dice board after being revived at the end of a mini-boss level

Dice Palace score now properly resets when retrying the level

Fixed improper hit boxes on the Devil's snake attack

Fixed Devil's goat attack so it hits ducking players

Elevator on Rugged Ridge no longer locks if Player 1 dies

A+ grade now possible on Funfair Fever and Treetop Trouble

No longer possible to damage bosses that are off-screen

Fixed rare crash when parrying on Carnival Kerfuffle

Fixed Roundabout shots not coming back on screen on select stages

Baroness Von Bon Bon death results now properly displays progress on phase 3

Dr. Kahl's Robot death results now properly displays progress on phase 1

Fixed various minor collision bugs

Various art and animation polish

Minor sound effect bug fixes and polish

Added spooky Mausoleum announcer

Touch fuzzy, get a little dizzy

"There’s not a whiff of cynicism about Cuphead: from its aesthetic to its systems, it’s wilfully off-trend, and utterly its own thing," we said in our Cuphead review, in which we awarded the game an impressive 86. "As tough as it gets, ultimately that’s what’s really worth shouting about."

YouTube channel 64 Bits recently reimagined many of Dark Souls' most memorable bosses with a Cuphead-esque animation style.