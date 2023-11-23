Here's the cheapest gaming PC for Fortnite I've found (that's actually any good) in the Black Friday sales

Yeyian Tanto | Core i5 12400F | RTX 3060 | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 500GB SSD | $1,199.99 $719.99 at Newegg (save $480)

Ignore the size of the discount, as the original price is from ages ago. Instead, just focus on what you're getting for the money. The CPU is a great little budget processor and while the RTX 3060 is a last generation model, it's still fine for 1080p gaming. Shame the SSD is so small, though, but it will fit Fortnite, at least.

Despite being years old, Fortnite is still just as popular as ever and many parents are probably being pestered to get a gaming PC to play the game on. The problem is that there are lots of ultra-cheap computers in the Black Friday sales right now but most of them will be absolutely useless for gaming.

So if I was looking for a desktop PC that I know could run Fortnite well enough to be enjoyed competitively and still be great at handling other tasks than just gaming, and not be hugely expensive, then this Yeyian Tanto is the one I'd pick.

Well, not quite, but I'll come to that in a moment.

For now, let's see what you're getting for your $720. The Core i5 12400F is almost two years old but it's still an ideal budget-level CPU. With six cores, 12 threads, and a boost clock of 4.4GHz, it won't have any problems dealing with Fortnite or lots of other games too.

The graphics card is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, specifically the 12GB version. That GPU is almost three years old but it's perfectly suitable for 1080p gaming. It supports DLSS upscaling so in games that use the feature, you'll be able to crank up the graphics settings without taking a big hit in performance.

There's plenty of RAM in the system, with 16GB of DDR4-3200. That's not the fastest memory you can get for this CPU but you don't really need anything faster, as it wouldn't improve gaming speeds by very much.

What isn't so hot is the storage, as 500GB is pretty small by today's standards. At least it's an NVMe PCIe SSD so it should be more than fast enough for Fortnite, and the motherboard has a second M.2 slot for another speedy drive, if you do run out of space.

But why wouldn't I really pick it, if it was my money?

Ipason gaming desktop | AMD Ryzen 5 5600G | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $849.99 $469 at Newegg (save $380.99)

The AMD CPU is a good six core, 12 thread job, and the 16GB RAM will run everything you need. It doesn't come with a dedicated graphics card but you can still do some basic gaming with the Ryzen chip, though it's best suited for 720p or 1080p with low quality settings. Nice to see a 1TB SSD at this price.

Because I would get the above system and then buy a separate graphics card and install it myself.

The Ipason gaming PC is pretty barebones inside, with just an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G handling all of the CPU and GPU duties. But it's actually very competent in the first role, thanks to having six core, 12 threads, and boost clock of 4.4GHz.

For gaming, the built-in graphics processor sports 448 shaders so don't expect miracles from it. It can handle 720p gaming just fine and even 1080p, though you'll need to drop the quality settings right down in lots of games.

There's plenty of storage on offer with a 1TB NVMe SSD but what's not so great is the RAM. Sure 16GB is more than enough for Fortnite but it's only on a single memory stick, and Ryzen processors really need two.

So here's what I would do. Buy the Ipason, rip out the memory, and then buy the following graphics card and dual channel memory kit.

PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 6650 XT| 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,635MHz boost | $288.99 $219.99 at Walmart (save $69)

With stock of the RX 6600 XT starting to dwindle it seems like the faster RX 6650 XT is taking its place as one of the best budget GPUs around. It's an 8GB GPU, with effectively the same core specs as the RX 6600 XT, but with a little higher clock speed boost. RX 6650 XT price check: $219.99 Amazon | $219.99 Newegg

Team T-Force Vulcan Z 16GB | DDR4 | 3200MHz | CL16 | 2 x 16GB | 1.35v | $53.99 $33.99 at Newegg (save $20)

Not the fastest DDR4 you can get and it doesn't have super low latencies either, but Team Group make pretty solid memory modules. This kit eschews the usual RGB bling so if that's something you want, you'll need to look elsewhere. Price check: $33.99 Amazon

That Radeon RX 6650 XT is a great 1080p graphics card and will have no problem with Fortnite, whatsoever. In fact it will be more than good enough for lots of games out there, as long as you keep the resolution down.

You're not going to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 with maximum ray tracing enabled, of course, but it's just as good as the RTX 3060 in the Yeyian Tanto. And where you'd need to dial the quality settings right back to game with the Ryzen 5 5600G, you won't need to do this on the RX 6650 XT.

As for the RAM kit, Team are a quality brand, and will work brilliantly in the Ipason gaming PC. The motherboard in the system only has two slots for RAM, so you wouldn't need to guess which ones to put the sticks into.

The total price for all three purchases comes to just under $723 and while that's a few dollars more than the Yeyian, this setup would have double the amount of storage space.

Naturally, if you just wanted something to play Fortnite on and do nothing else, then the obvious choice is an Xbox Series S bundle. You can pick up one these on Amazon for $329, which is less than half the price of these gaming PCs.

You wouldn't need to buy a keyboard and mouse, or any other controller, as there's one already in the box. However, playing online against friends requires a subscription to Xbox Game Pass, which is currently $10 a month. The cost on a PC to do the same is zero.

And you can't do school or home office work on a console. It's the sheer flexibility of a PC that makes it worth the cost.

Make your own games, movies, and art work, or balance your finances and plan projects: A good PC can do all of these things and these two systems can do just that.