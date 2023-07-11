Here's a great RTX 4070 gaming PC for $1,289 that you don't have to upgrade

Yeyian Shoge | Intel Core i5 13400F | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB PCIe SSD | $1,599 $1,289 at Newegg (save $310)

A genuine discount on a gaming PC you won't have to immediately open up to upgrade: It's got enough RAM and a big enough SSD to be good out of the box, with one of the best graphics cards available today. It's a US-based company, has free shipping and there's not a lot else to worry about. Price Check: Amazon $1,352.54

Yeyian is a US-based PC gaming brand that's been around since 2017. I'd never heard of it, but this Prime Day-adjacent gaming PC deal has put it on my radar. What I like so much about Newegg's $1,289 Yeyian Shoge gaming PC deal is that I don't have to caveat the recommendation with comments like "but you'll need to upgrade the RAM" or "the custom mobo is a wildcard."

This is the complete package: An ASUS motherboard with an ASUS Nvidia RTX 4070, an Intel Core i5 13400F, 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

OK, so I'd still suggest adding another SSD, because I can blow through 1TB in an afternoon, but it's a lot better than the discounted gaming PCs out there with silly 512GB SSDs in them. That's not enough for anyone who plans to put an RTX 4070 to any kind of good use.

Speaking of, the RTX 4070 is one of the best graphics cards you can get right now—basically an RTX 3080 with great extras like DLSS 3.0 and Frame Generation for even higher frame rates in supported games. See our our review for more on that.

The 16GB RAM is the minimum I'd recommend for a gaming PC these days, but perfectly good. It's what we recommend in our mid-range gaming PC build guide.

We're curating all the best Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

If you're looking for very competent gaming PC to drive a 1440p or 4K gaming display—I think 1440p is still the sweet spot—you could do a lot worse than this one. There are PCs out there with very similar specs for $200 more.

Also, the case doesn't make me want to puke, which isn't always how it is with pre-built gaming PCs. I even kind of like the wavy LED thing it's got going on, though I wouldn't go so far as to say I'd display it on top of my desk. Good enough for a floor PC.

This PC also comes with a mouse and keyboard. I don't know if they're any good—bundled peripherals rarely are—but if you're putting a brand new PC gaming setup together, it's nice that you get everything but the monitor with this purchase.