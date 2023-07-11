Here's a great RTX 4070 gaming PC for $1,289 that you don't have to upgrade

By Tyler Wilde
published

It's nice when a Prime Day gaming PC deal doesn't involve compromising on RAM or SSD size.

Yeyian Shoge | Intel Core i5 13400F | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB PCIe SSD | $1,599

Yeyian Shoge | Intel Core i5 13400F | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB PCIe SSD | $1,599 $1,289 at Newegg (save $310)
A genuine discount on a gaming PC you won't have to immediately open up to upgrade: It's got enough RAM and a big enough SSD to be good out of the box, with one of the best graphics cards available today. It's a US-based company, has free shipping and there's not a lot else to worry about.

Price Check: Amazon $1,352.54

View Deal

Yeyian is a US-based PC gaming brand that's been around since 2017. I'd never heard of it, but this Prime Day-adjacent gaming PC deal has put it on my radar. What I like so much about Newegg's $1,289 Yeyian Shoge gaming PC deal  is that I don't have to caveat the recommendation with comments like "but you'll need to upgrade the RAM" or "the custom mobo is a wildcard."

This is the complete package: An ASUS motherboard with an ASUS Nvidia RTX 4070, an Intel Core i5 13400F, 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD. 

OK, so I'd still suggest adding another SSD, because I can blow through 1TB in an afternoon, but it's a lot better than the discounted gaming PCs out there with silly 512GB SSDs in them. That's not enough for anyone who plans to put an RTX 4070 to any kind of good use.

Speaking of, the RTX 4070 is one of the best graphics cards you can get right now—basically an RTX 3080 with great extras like DLSS 3.0 and Frame Generation for even higher frame rates in supported games. See our our review for more on that. 

The 16GB RAM is the minimum I'd recommend for a gaming PC these days, but perfectly good. It's what we recommend in our mid-range gaming PC build guide.

If you're looking for very competent gaming PC to drive a 1440p or 4K gaming display—I think 1440p is still the sweet spot—you could do a lot worse than this one. There are PCs out there with very similar specs for $200 more.

Also, the case doesn't make me want to puke, which isn't always how it is with pre-built gaming PCs. I even kind of like the wavy LED thing it's got going on, though I wouldn't go so far as to say I'd display it on top of my desk. Good enough for a floor PC.

This PC also comes with a mouse and keyboard. I don't know if they're any good—bundled peripherals rarely are—but if you're putting a brand new PC gaming setup together, it's nice that you get everything but the monitor with this purchase.

Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Executive Editor

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the rise of personal computers, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on the early PCs his parents brought home. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, Bushido Blade (yeah, he had Bleem!), and all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now. In 2006, Tyler wrote his first professional review of a videogame: Super Dragon Ball Z for the PS2. He thought it was OK. In 2011, he joined PC Gamer, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

See comments