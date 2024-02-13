Helldivers 2 rolls back a patch intended to fix servers and progression after it causes 'significant degradation' in performance

By Mollie Taylor
published

The patch is live on PS5, but not on PC.

Helldivers 2
(Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios has quickly rolled back a small patch— intended to smooth out server issues—after it was causing a noticeable performance drop on PC.

Patch 01.000.005 was pushed out on February 12, aiming to fix issues which were "mostly caused by having so many players in the game and server capacity creating unexpected behaviours." It was intended to make error messages more visible and make the entire process of getting into a server a bit smoother, as well as fix an issue that was causing some players to not receive their progression and mission rewards.

Unfortunately, taping over one leaky pipe seems to have caused another to burst. As reported by PCGamesN, the update ended up causing "significant degradation in performance," according to the team on Reddit. The issue was caught within just a couple hours of the patch going live, with a further update to the Reddit post informing that the team had decided to roll back the patch on PC for the time being. 

The PlayStation 5 patch appears to have gone out some hours ago with seemingly little-to-no problem. There's currently no word on when the update will be implemented on PC again.

It's unfortunate that fixing one problem has generated more, but at least Arrowhead appears to be on the ball with the whole thing. It's a good job, too—Helldivers 2 is PlayStation's biggest PC launch by quite a margin, and while the initial days were pretty rough-looking the game is already in much better shape. My copium is telling me that if everything goes well for Helldivers 2 on PC in the coming weeks, it'll spell good things for the chances of more simultaneous releases in the future. As someone who used to mainline PlayStation games, I can only hope so. 

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor
Features Producer

Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.  

See comments