How to get Medals in Helldivers 2

Grabbing as many Medals as you can in Helldivers 2 is a key aspect of progression, as you spend them in the Warbond store to unlock new weapons, armour sets, and Boosters to help tackle higher difficulties. If you also have the premium Warbond, you might have noticed that it requires an astronomical sum in order to claim everything.

Luckily, there are a few consistent ways to get Medals even if you aren't necessarily earning loads by completing missions. For those who've just started, you might be curious about what the best Stratagems are, or want to know how to kill Chargers quickly so they're less annoying. Either way, here's how to get Helldivers 2 Medals and progress your Warbond.

The best ways to get Medals

Image 1 of 4 Your daily Personal Order is the best way to get Medals (Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios) You can also get Medals by completing multiple missions in the same Operation (Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios) You can also sometimes find Medals at points of interest during missions (Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios) There are some great armour sets and weapons on the later pages of the Warbond store (Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

There are a few ways to get Medals in Helldivers 2. Here are the best methods:

The fastest way to get Medals is to complete your Personal Order —this is effectively a daily challenge that you can see on the right side of the screen when choosing a mission at the starmap. These are extremely lucrative, so well worth doing for progression even if you aren't playing that much.

—this is effectively a daily challenge that you can see on the right side of the screen when choosing a mission at the starmap. These are extremely lucrative, so well worth doing for progression even if you aren't playing that much. You earn Medals for completing missions and earn extra for completing multiple missions that are part of the same Operation. In challenging difficulty, for instance, you'll get three Medals for completing the first mission in an Operation, and five Medals for completing the second. On higher difficulties, Operations consist of more missions, and so the Medal bonuses for completing them stack even higher. With this in mind, it's better to choose short missions like fighting Terminid Swarms or blitz missions to destroy bug holes.

Once you've got your Medals, you can use them to purchase new items in the Warbond store by accessing Acquisitions on your ship. Each page of the Warbond requires you to spend a certain number of Medals to unlock the next, but that generally doesn't require you to buy everything, so try to be tactical with your purchases.