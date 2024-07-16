You can upgrade your aging PC with a new graphics card for under $500 during Amazon Prime Day
Get all the power you need for less than $500 by jumping on these Prime Day deals while they're here.
It's Amazon Prime Day, or as I like to call it, Black Friday Summer League. The deals are out on this day where we all flock to the internet's largest storefront and pick from the scraps of its pretty OK deals.
"Pretty OK" is how I'd classify my Prime Day so far. My Amazon page seems to think I want yet another new air fryer and a 1TB SD card (can never have too much storage, but you can definitely have too many air fryers). If you're in the market for a modest PC upgrade, we're actually finding the best deals outside Amazon itself. That's right, Prime Day is now bigger than Amazon: Newegg, Best Buy, and Walmart are conveniently running loads of sales right now too, and some of them are better.
These are the best GPU deals we've spotted under $500, an arbitrary number I picked because that's around my ceiling for splurging on fancy electronics for myself. I don't need an RTX 4090-caliber card—just thinking about those MSRPs stresses me out—and I reckon a lot of you don't either. If your favorite games are low-maintenance shooters like Counter-Strike 2 or Overwatch and you're not pushing the boundaries of 4K, you've come to the right place.
AMD & Intel graphics card deals
Gigabyte RX 6600 | 8 GB GDDR6 | 1,792 shaders | 2,491 MHz | $199.99 $179.99 at Newegg (save $20)
The RX 6600 is a quality 1080p GPU now that its price properly reflects its status. Not a dramatic discount for a card that fluctuates between $190 and $200, but worth considering all the same. PC gaming doesn't have to cost a fortune, you know?
RX 6600 price check: Walmart $179.99 | Amazon $199.99 | Best Buy $199.99
ASRock Challenger Arc A750 | 8 GB GDDR6 | 3,584 shaders | 2,200 MHz boost | $199.99 $179.99 at Newegg (save $20)
The Intel discrete graphics cards have only gotten more relevant since their inauspicious launch. With successive driver releases increasing performance and now a significant price drop, the A750 is one of the most tempting budget GPUs around.
Arc A750 price check: Walmart $179.99 | Amazon $179.99
Sapphire Pulse RX 6650 XT | 8 GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,635 MHz boost | $209.99 at Amazon
With stock of the RX 6600 XT starting to dwindle it seems like the faster RX 6650 XT is taking its place as one of the best budget GPUs around. It's an 8GB GPU, with effectively the same core specs as the RX 6600 XT, but with a little higher clock speed boost. We like the newer RX 7600 more, but it also costs a little more.
RX 6650 XT price check: Walmart $229.99 | Best Buy $219.99 | Newegg $219.99
Gigabyte RX 7600 | 8 GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,755 MHz | $279.99 $237.99 at Amazon (save $42)
As the budget baby of the RDNA 3 family, the RX 7600 faces a lot of competition. Not just from Intel and Nvidia, but from AMD's previous generation of cards too. At this price, though, it's quite a bit cheaper than the RX 6700 XT and in some games, it performs nearly as well. Not the most exciting of graphics cards, though.
RX 7600 price check: Newegg $249.99 | Walmart $254.99 | Best Buy $249.99
ASRock Challenger Arc A770 | 16 GB GDDR6 | 4,096 shaders | $279.99 $269.99 at Newegg (save $10)
You can score a whole heap of memory here for under $300. Admittedly, the rest of the Intel card isn't quite up to par with the competition from AMD and Nvidia in terms of consistency of performance. But if you need lots of memory for other reasons, this is the way to go.
A770 price check: Amazon $279.99 | Walmart $279.99
XFX Speedster QICK319 Radeon RX 6750 XT | 12 GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,600 MHz boost | $369.99 $289.99 at Best Buy (save $80)
Coming in at the same price as the plain ol' RX 6700 XT (which happens infrequently), this version comes with higher core and memory clocks. That generally makes for higher frame rates in games, though that does depend on what you're playing. It's worth a look, especially for all that speedy VRAM.
Price check: Newegg $339.99 | Amazon $299.99
XFX SPEEDSTER RX 6800 | 16 GB GDDR6 | 3,840 shaders | 2,190 MHz boost | $339.99 at Walmart
This graphic card was launched over three years ago but it's still very potent, especially if you're after ultra-high fps in 1080p shooter games. It has bags of VRAM on a wide memory bus, backed up with mountains of cache. Makes the 8GB GPUs look miserly in comparison.
RX 6800 price check: Amazon $349.99 | Newegg $339.99 | Best Buy $349.99
Powercolor Radeon RX 7700 XT | 12 GB GDDR6 | 3072 shaders | 2,584 MHz boost | $399.99 $369.99 at Newegg (save $30 with promo code FANDUA5672)
The Radeon RX 7700 XT might lose out to its bigger brother, but if you're building a system on a budget it still makes a great mid-range card for solid 1440p gaming. Use promo code FANDUA5672 for the full discount.
RX 7700 XT price check: Amazon $389.99 | Walmart $379.99
ASRock Challenger RX 7800 XT | 16 GB GDDR6 | 3,840 shaders | 2,475 MHz boost | $499.99 $469.99 at Newegg (save $30)
At this price point, the best card to get used to be the 6800 XT but these days we have deals like this one, where the newer 7800 XT has the same price tag. It's only a little bit faster than the card it's replaced, and admittedly it's pretty much at MSRP, but you're still getting a lotta GPU for the money.
RX 7800 XT price check: Best Buy $479.99 | Walmart $479.99 | Amazon $469.99
Nvidia graphics card deals
Gigabyte RTX 4060 | 8 GB GDDR6 | 3,072 shaders | 2,475 MHz | $299.99 $284.99 at Amazon (save $15 with online coupon)
If you must have Ada Lovelace, Nvidia's latest gaming architecture, the cheapest way in is this RTX 4060. Faster than the RTX 3060 but the price suggests it should have been better. You do get the full DLSS 3.5 suite, though, and it's pretty decent at encoding video for streaming. Nevertheless, we prefer AMD's RX 7600 or last-gen RX 6700.
RTX 4060 price check: Walmart $299.99 | Best Buy $294.99 | Newegg $293
MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 | 8 GB GDDR6 | 3,072 shaders | 2,595 MHz | $319.99 $284.99 (save $35 with $20 off promo code FANDUA5686 and $15 rebate card)
Another reasonable deal from Newegg to get your foot in the door on Nvidia's 40-series cards. We weren't overly impressed with the 4060's performance given its price at launch, but if you're upgrading on a budget and mostly play low-impact games, this sub-$300 GPU will serve you well.
RTX 4060 price check: Walmart $299.99 | Amazon $299.99 | Best Buy $299.99
MSI Ventus 2X RTX 4060 Ti | 8 GB GDDR6 | 4352 shaders | 2,550 MHz boost | $389.99 $344.99 at Newegg (save $45 with rebate card and promo code FANDUA5685)
The RTX 4060 Ti might have had a bit of a rocky reception with that 8GB of VRAM, but we found it performed very well in our review and it makes a very solid mid-range performer, particularly with the ability to take advantage of DLSS 3 and Frame Generation. This is a small twin-fan model that should still run cool and quiet and delivers a lot of gaming performance in a super-efficient fashion. Use promo code FANDUA5685 and the $20 rebate card for the full discount.
RTX 4060 Ti price check: Best Buy $374.99 | Amazon $369.99 | Walmart $389.99
SOYO Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 | 8 GB GDDR6 | 5,888 shaders | 1,500 MHz | $479.99 $402.90 (save $77.09)
If you're anything like me, you don't need the latest generation of hardware to be perfectly happy with your PC. Nvidia's last generation 3070 will still run almost anything you throw at it, and this is a decent price in our current times of lackluster GPU deals.
RTX 3070 price check: Amazon $499.99
Gigabyte RTX 4070 | 12 GB GDDR6X | 5,888 shaders | 2,565 MHz boost | $559.99 $499.99 at Newegg (save $60 with promo code FANDUA5762)
The RTX 4070 is a popular card and can be difficult to find at a discount, but it's important to remember that this price is cheaper than it was at launch. You're getting nearly RTX 3080 performance but with all those nice RTX 40 features. This Gigabyte model uses the traditional 8-pin PCIe power connector, rather than the new 12VHPWR one, which makes it far easier to install as an upgrade. Use promo code FANDUA5762 for the full discount.
RTX 4070 price check: Best Buy $554.99 | Walmart $534.99 | Amazon $529.97
