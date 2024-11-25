My top ten Black Friday week deals so far: All-singing, all-dancing gaming laptops for less, a gaming chair throne for $180, and our favourite wireless gaming headset

Though Black Friday deals have been going up left, right, and centre, this is very much only the peak of the rollercoaster—we've still got massive drops ahead. So, as this isn't our first loop-de-loop, we've been keeping our eyes peeled. Among the usual suspects of retailers raising their prices in anticipation of making a big show of cutting them down to size this week, we've spotted some deals worth screaming about.

If you hit the eject button on winter sales early this year, you may not have to miss out on all of the savings. Specifically, if you've already snapped up something earlier this month (in other words, before November 20) from either Newegg or Best Buy, now might be the time to review each respective retailer's Black Friday price promise policy. Both Newegg and Best Buy handle it in different ways, so take a look at our detailed breakdown here.

Alright, back to the here, the now, and that rapidly approaching drop. We've been digging through PC gaming deals for a long time now; we know the difference between a yawn-worthy deal touting mere pennies off, and a price cut that's worth a little commotion.

Indeed, the time for words has now long since passed. Without further ado, below are my top ten Black Friday picks out of all the deals we've found so far this week. Let's have it!

Today's top deals

1. Yeyian Phoenix Glass | Core i7-13700F | Nvidia RTX 4080 Super | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD | $2,499.99 $1,899.99 at Newegg (save $600)

Ah Yeyian, you do know how to treat us well. What we have here is a bona fide high-end bargain, featuring the best graphics card on the market barring the ridiculously expensive RTX 4090: the RTX 4080 Super. Its i7 CPU and 32 GB of very snappy DDR5 RAM won't go amiss, either, although you should ensure you have the latest BIOS to prevent any voltage issues. For $1,900 this Phoenix Glass gaming PC is a steal.

3. MSI MAG 321UP | 32-inch | 4K | 165 Hz | QD-OLED | $829.99 $699.99 at Amazon (save $130)

The code names given to monitors are often impenetrable, but the difference between this MAG 321UP and the MAG321UPX is that this one has a 165 Hz refresh instead of 240 Hz. That's the only difference between this and the more expensive one. If you're not concerned about the refresh rate difference (and do you have the hardware to hit a matching 240 fps otherwise?) then this is where the smart OLED money is spent. Price check: Newegg $699.99

4. Yeyian Tanto | Intel Core i5 13400F | RTX 4070 Super | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $400)

Yeyian has a stellar deal on an RTX 4070 Super machine here. We've seen slightly cheaper versions on sale, but this one at least does have proper DDR5 memory, making the motherboard at least nominally upgradeable to a more modern spec. It does make a bit of an odd combo with the Core i5 here, though for straightforward gaming performance it shouldn't prove any issue and deliver high frame rates.

5. Lenovo Legion Pro 7 | RTX 4080 | Core i9 14900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 32 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $2,649 $1,999 at B&H Photo (save $650)

Lenovo makes some brilliant gaming laptops, and this Legion Pro 7 is no exception. Featuring the mighty RTX 4080 in combination with Intel's top spec Core i9 mobile CPU, this high-end model should have no trouble tearing through any game you can throw at it. The screen is plenty speedy too with a 240 Hz refresh rate, and 32 GB of fast DDR5 is not to be sniffed at. Price check: Newegg (2 TB SSD model) $2,499.99

6. ASRock Phantom Gaming | 27-inch | 1080p | 165 Hz | IPS | $179.99 $99.77 at Newegg (save $79.22)

ASRock has become a favorite of ours around here over busy shopping periods. These screens always seem to be on offer, and from the one we've used (read our review) they're good value for the money, too. You can't really complain with this 165Hz panel for just under $100.

7. HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless | 50 mm drivers | 15-21,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | $199.99 $144 at Amazon (save $55.99)

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is one of our all-time favorite gaming headsets for many reasons, but there's a big headline feature to talk about here: 300-hour battery life. No, we didn't make a typo. 300 hours of gaming goodness on a single charge, excellent DTS:X Spatial Audio, and premium comfort features make this headset an absolute stunner of a buy at this price. In fact, when we reviewed it the only major negative we could find was a slightly uninspiring microphone. Absolutely worth a serious look this one, at any level of discount. Price check: Walmart $149.99 | Newegg $149

8. Acer Nitro XV271U M3bmiiprx | 27-inch | 1440p | 180 Hz | IPS | $289.99 $169.99 at Amazon (save $120)

This Acer monitor is a steal for all you prospective competitive gamers, hitting a high refresh rate and low response time sweet spot (0.5 to 1.0 ms gray-to-gray). It's the same price as the Odyssey G5 but is better for those of you who prefer an IPS panel to a VA. Price check: Newegg $242

9. Nextorage NEM-PAB | 2 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300 MB/s read | 6,900 MB/s write | $249.99 $109.99 at Newegg (save $140)

You can expect top performance out of this drive, which is impressive for the price. This version without a DRAM cache makes it a little less responsive than the DRAM-equipped NEM-PA model, despite having a slight advantage in stated straight-line performance. Unfortunately, this drive's price is volatile, but it's still one of the better-value 2 TB drives with a heatsink right now. Price check: Amazon $139.99

10. LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 165 Hz | VA | Curved | $399.99 $239.99 at Amazon (save $160)

At its current price, this LG ultrawide is a genuine bargain. By comparison, Alienware's fancy QD-OLED 34-inch panel is around $800 even on sale. This LG matches its size, resolution, aspect ratio and refresh rate for less than one-third of the price, although of course, it is a VA panel, not an OLED. It's also not the brightest gaming monitor ever, but it is a very good deal. Price check: LG $239.99

